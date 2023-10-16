The position of the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper

Walter Zenga he expressed his opinion regarding Inter’s hypothetical new stadium. “In Turkey all the stadiums are new and functional. I am emotionally attached to San Siro or Meazza but the future is owned stadiums. Udinese, Juventus, Frosinone and also the new Fiorentina sports centre”, declared the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper on social media.

Bring Icardi back to Inter?

—

The words released by Beppe Marotta on the occasion of the Trento Sports Festival have sparked a discussion on the hypothetical return of Mauro Icardi at Inter. Walter Zenga was also called by the fans to answer the survey: “Would I take Icardi back as an Inter player? Very honestly, yes!!!”