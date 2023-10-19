Zen Studios It’s just the latest in a long list of companies hit by layoffs. As reported by Videogamelayoff (yes, now there is also a site to track layoffs), 32 people would be left without work. The site does not reveal the source, but the news was later confirmed by GamesIndustry.

We point out that Zen Studios is part of Embracer Group and that these layoffs are part of a much broader internal restructuring that has already led to closure of Volitionand which will most likely lead to Gearbox sale.

