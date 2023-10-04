At 76 years old, the Bohemian still teaches us how to enhance young people by chasing victories. With the same enthusiasm as always

Andrea Di Caro

4 October – MILAN

There is something profoundly ethical, fair, pedagogical, exciting and even moving in Zdenek Zeman’s umpteenth season at Pescara. Last year, at the age of 75, the Bohemian returned to the city for the third time, with the same goal as always: to entertain people, teach football, train footballers. And win. Because it has never been true that he doesn’t care about winning. He really cares, but by playing well, respecting the rules, helping the club to have a healthy balance sheet.

the usual zeman

—

They came close to promotion to Serie B last season, but at the end of the year the best players were sold due to budgetary reasons. Zeman did not lose his composure and did for the umpteenth time what should always be done in the Lega Pro and which he knows how to do better than anyone else: he chose a new group of very young people full of enthusiasm and at a negligible cost and asked them to follow him. The menu that made Zemanlandia explode at the end of the 80s in Foggia has never changed. 4-3-3 formation, cuts, overlaps, triangles, pressing, high offside, I always play on the attack. All supported by an athletic condition resulting from hard training, including repeated and historic steps. Training, nutrition, rest: without the need for other help. Everything is known about his methods. As well as the ability to transfer his philosophy in a short time. To understand that a team “is a Zeman team”, you don’t need to wait years, just a few weeks are enough.

how many young people

—

In group B, Torres leads the standings with six wins in six games, Pescara is potentially at two points with four wins, a draw and a game to recover. The Bohemian is not completely satisfied, despite the results and ranking: the boys still don’t play the way he wants. They will. Against Gubbio in the classic emotional match that ended 3-2 (1-0, 1-1, 1-2, 2-2 and 3-2 in the 90th minute), Zeman initially fielded nine players born after 2000. The goals came from 2001, 2002 and 2004… Many coaches fill their mouths after a piece given to some young players, then there are those who build the whole team with kids under 23. This is what clubs in the Lega Pro should do: launch young players, enhance them, be a reservoir of our football. Sustainable football that brings fun and results. But you have to know how to do it… You have to have teachers. In recent years, contracts for coaches that provide percentages on the capital gains of players launched and then sold have become fashionable. If Zeman had signed agreements like this in his very long career, he would have earned a fortune. He never cared.

It’s still Zemanlandia

—

He writes in his autobiography “Beauty is priceless”: “My dream is to coach until I’m 90, on a grass or dirt field, it makes no difference, watching a ball roll with kids around who still want to listen to me and to learn.” Those of today, heirs of Verratti, Insigne and Immobile with whom he won a legendary promotion to Serie A, follow him fascinated. At 76 years old, Zeman is the most experienced coach in the business (let’s not say old who gets angry…): these guys could be his grandchildren. Zemanlandia perhaps his parents told him about it. But they can revive it, once again. There is great beauty in all of this. And beauty is priceless.

October 4 – 11.26am

