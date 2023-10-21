The Bohemian coach: “They say it’s an illness, but I don’t think they’re all sick because the real sick are usually somewhere else”

It’s the usual Zeman. Which he doesn’t tell her about the current case, the betting one. “It’s a bad thing. The ban on players from playing and betting has been in place for many years. It is written that there is a minimum three-year ban, but not in Italy. The rules are rules, but they are not respected. If one loses three million there will be a problem.”

speech

—

Zeman continues his speech with an effective phrase: “They say it’s an illness, but I don’t think they’re all sick because the real sick are usually somewhere else”, said the Bohemian, on the sidelines of the presentation press conference of tomorrow’s Serie C match Lucchese-Pescara, talking about the investigation into football betting.