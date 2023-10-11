loading…

Israel bombards Gaza during the war with Hamas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of supporting Hamas operations. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of supporting Hamas operations. According to him, the Palestinian resistance group’s war with Israel it became evident that Moscow was trying to foment destabilization throughout the world.

Zelensky’s accusations came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out on Tuesday regarding Hamas’ shocking attack on Israel last Saturday.

The Kremlin leader voiced concern over a “catastrophic spike” in the number of civilian casualties in Israel and Gaza.

Putin then called the creation of a Palestinian state necessary and stated that the new war between Israel and Hamas showed the failure of United States (US) policy in the Middle East.

“We believe that Russia supports, in one way or another, Hamas’ operations,” Zelensky said in an interview with the France 2 television channel on Tuesday, quoted by AFP, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

“The current crisis…is witness to the fact that Russia is really trying to carry out destabilizing actions throughout the world,” he said again.

Once close allies, relations between Tel Aviv and Moscow deteriorated rapidly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Even as Israel sought to maintain a balance of continuing coordination with Moscow regarding Syrian airspace, relations soured when Tel Aviv sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and openly offered its support to Kyiv.

Zelensky issued a full-throated defense of Israel on the day of Hamas’ shocking attacks on Israeli communities, saying: “Israel’s right to defense cannot be denied.”

The Kremlin, in a statement, said Putin had spoken to Erdogan about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Emphasis was placed on the sharply deteriorating situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone,” the Kremlin said.

“Deep concern was expressed about the continued escalation of violence and the rising number of civilian casualties,” the Kremlin continued. “Putin and Erdogan have reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of the negotiation process.”

