Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly feels betrayed by the West. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – President Ukraine Voldymyr Zelensky felt “betrayed” by his supporters in the West, who did not provide the usual support and attention. This was revealed by his aides to Time magazine.

According to the report published on Monday, the Ukrainian president’s circle now sees him as “delusional” and a conflict with Russia impossible to win.

Zelensky and his advisers spoke to the US-based magazine after the Ukrainian president visited Washington last month. In contrast to the hero’s welcome he received last December, his latest visit saw Zelensky grilled about corruption in Ukraine and barred from speaking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Although US President Joe Biden promised to support Kiev as long as necessary, Congress failed to approve a new aid bill for Ukraine.

Ten days after Zelensky returned to Kiev from Washington, lawmakers managed to pass a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but only after eliminating $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Zelensky said the most frightening thing was that parts of the world were already used to the war in Ukraine.

“War fatigue rolled in like a wave. You see it in the United States, in Europe. And we see that once they start to feel a little tired, it becomes like a show for them: ‘I can’t watch this rerun for the 10th time’.”

Zelensky told Time that he still believes his forces can defeat Russia on the battlefield, and he will not enter into any negotiations with Moscow, even though Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to achieve its goals and resulted in what the magazine called “major losses.”

According to the latest Russian figures, Ukraine’s military lost more than 90,000 people between the start of June and the start of this month.