Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine, the president invites the Pope: “I would be happy if he came to visit”

L’Ukraine opens up to the Vatican, in the hope of a peace which, says Zelensky, “Putin does not want”. The Ukrainian president spoke on Sky Tg24: “I have invited Pope Francis to Kiev and I will be very happy if he comes to Ukraine. Zelensky renewed his invitation to the Holy Father reiterating that Kiev’s objective is now “to protect humanitarian issues, for the return of children deported to Ukraine to the Russian Federation” says the Ukrainian president, evoking the mediation initiated by the Holy See in this regard – and this is a very important task. I would really like – he reiterates – to have the support and support of Italy on this”.

Zelensky: “We will make sure it is the last war in the world”

As for the possibility of reaching the peace invoked several times by Pope Francis himself, Zelensky is skeptical and points the finger at Moscow: “Russia is not interested in peace” and Russian President Vladimir Putin ”will blow up any negotiations” because ”he does not want an end to the war”, but ”to go ahead and occupy Ukraine”. Zelensky recalls the involvement of the ”Vatican, of Turkey, but the result is always the same. Nobody managed to get to the negotiations. ”And not because the leaders in the field are not strong, but because the president of Russian Federation does not want the war to end”.

“This is the most important war in the Western world. It is important to understand – he underlines – that we do everything to ensure that this war is the last, not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world, to ensure respect for the integrity territorial and respect for human life. Is very important – Zelensky then recognizes – this support from Europe and the whole world which allows us to join forces in the lfight against the Russian Federation. We managed to defend our land and not allow Moscow to occupy our country.”

Just about the support of the West, the president conclude his intervention with a statement of intent: “I am convinced that the The United States and the European Union are on our side and they will remain with us” – and he continues – “We will do everything not to lose this support”.

