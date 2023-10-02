The use of AI is something that can affect companies like Nintendo. To future Nintendo Switch games. Today we receive harsh statements about this, from Zelda Williams.

Specific, Zeldadaughter of the late actor Robin Williams, has expressed concern about the disturbing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the voices of deceased actors, including his father. In her Instagram statement, Zelda joined the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) in their fight against the use of AI in the entertainment industry. She criticized the practice of recreating voices with AI, calling it a “horrendous Frankenstein monster.”

Zelda shared her personal experience of seeing how AI is used to recreate his father and other actors without his consent. He stressed that living actors deserve the opportunity to create characters with their choices and human effort. Furthermore, he emphasized that these recreations are, at best, a poor reflection of real people and, at worst, an industry-created monstrosity.

Zelda’s Concern About AI

The use of AI to recreate voices and appearances of actors has generated ethical and legal concerns in the entertainment industry. SAG-AFTRA and other unions have been fighting to protect actors’ rights amid the advancement of AI technology.

Zelda’s statement reflects growing concern in the entertainment industry about the impact of AI on creativity and actors’ rights. Personalities like Tim Burton y James Cameron They have also expressed concerns about the use of AI in the film industry. The fight between unions and Hollywood studios continues as they seek to reach agreements on the use of AI in digital character creation and acting.

