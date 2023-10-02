Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, raises serious doubts about the use of artificial intelligence to replicate actors’ voices

Imagine hearing the voice of a deceased loved one coming out of a machine. That’s the reality he faces. Zelda Williamsactress and filmmaker, regarding the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the voices of deceased actors, including her father, the iconic Robin Williams.

In a society increasingly obsessed with digital immortality, Zelda Williams raises a red flag. Through her Instagram Stories, the director of the upcoming horror-comedy film Lisa Frankenstein, expressed not only her personal discomfort, but also her concern about the “repercussions” this practice could have. .

Is there room for respect in the digital age?

Robin Williams, the center of this controversy, It was more than just a voice; She was a comic and dramatic phenomenon who left an indelible mark on every role she played. Known for his ability to change characters like they were T-shirts, Williams became a cultural icon that transcends generations. His performances in films like Dead Poets Society, Mrs. Doubtfire and Wild Will Hunting not only won awards but also won hearts around the world. The complexity of his art and his humanity cannot be distilled or replicated through an algorithm, something Zelda Williams vehemently emphasizes.

Furthermore, this debate is not unique to the Williams family or the film industry. Historical figures and celebrities in other fields They are also being “revived” thanks to AI. From singers like Tupac Shakur to world leaders like Winston Churchill, AI recreations are raising profound questions about ownership, consent and ethics in an increasingly digital age. This conversation is especially relevant today, where the line between real and virtual is becoming increasingly blurred. Zelda Williams and others like her are pushing for that line to be drawn more clearly and thoughtfully.

Where is the limit?

“I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” Zelda wrote. “For YEARS I have seen how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot give consent, like my father.” This situation, far from being theoretical, has very real implications.he warned.

Living actors deserve the opportunity to create characters, to voice cartoons, and to invest their “HUMAN effort and time in the pursuit of performance”, he continued. In his opinion, AI recreations are, at best, a “poor imitation of larger people,” but at worst, a “monstrous Frankenstein.”

The irreplaceable magic of Robin Williams

Robin Williams, who committed suicide in 2014 at age 63, remains one of the most beloved actors of all time. He suffered from Lewy body dementia, something that was later discovered. The actor was especially skilled at improvisationa quality that no AI can replicate exactly.

It’s not just Zelda who has qualms about this technology. Tom Hanks has also issued a warning to his fans about an upcoming advertising for a dental plan that features an AI version of the Forrest Gump protagonist. “I have nothing to do with it,” Hanks wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of the AI ​​clone of him.

This issue has generated much debate and has been a source of significant controversy for striking SAG-AFTRA actors. Zelda’s stance adds a new layer to an already delicate issue: To what extent is it ethical to use AI to recreate people who cannot give consent?