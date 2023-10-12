There are elements of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that continue to confuse fans. One of them is the barbarian armor.

Recently, from ScreenRant, they have analyzed the origin of this armor. It appears that it has been discovered that the barbarian armor, present in both this game and Breath of the Wild, does not belong to the Zonnan tribe, as previously assumed. This is because, in Tears of the Kingdom, King Rauru Sonnan and his sister Mineru are introduced, whose clothing and culture do not match the style of barbarian armor. So where does this armor come from in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The armor description mentions an “ancient warrior tribe from the Farone region” in the case of barbarian armor. Previously, the Zonnan tribe was believed to be the owner of the barbarian armor due to its presence in the Zonnan ruins on Farone in Breath of the Wild. However, the appearance of Rauru and Mineru in the sequel contradicts this theory, as their clothing does not resemble barbarian armor at all. This suggests that the armor belonged to another unknown tribe that inhabited the Farone region.

