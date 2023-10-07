Very original! Here we bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this one it focuses on a cave present in the title. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Numerous different mechanics were present in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including the ability to go into caves not too extensive. But you are They did not count as prominent locations on the map nor were they as necessary as in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhere we are given the possibility of exploring in much greater detail, and introducing mechanics focused on lighting such as luminous seeds.

Since the arrival of the title on May 12, numerous fans are recreating all kinds of structures in the title being able to create true masterpieces. Without a doubt, the possibility of exploring caves is a great novelty in a title like this.

In this case, Reddit user Caeluris has shown in the following post a spectacular cave characterized by its large amount of light, achieved by having opened all the luminous seed cocoons that were found there. Franchise fans They are praising their work with comments highlighting the beautiful result obtained. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

What do you think? Do you think it could have been created in a better way with a different design? We read you in the comments.

