If Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers us anything, it is an almost infinite possibility of building a machine that Help us face the worst threats that populate Hyrule. And the truth is that a player from the new The Legend of Zelda has left us speechless with his creation.

An invention he used to confront one of the bosses Most annoying in the entire game. We are talking about Mucktorok, one of the most incredible enemies that the game offers us, and also unpleasant to fight.

Anti-Muck Zonai Defense System I made recently

In the video shared from the Zelda subreddit, we are shown how to easily defeat this boss, which can be very frustrating and dangerous if we are not careful. The first thing of all is to use a wide variety of Zonnan devices, go to the Water Temple and face this boss.

The definitive combination has consisted of joining tsleighs, wheels, a stabilizer, a cart and hydrants to shape this deadly machine against Mucktorok. In the video shared on Reddit we can take a more in-depth look at what we can do with a little imagination and a lot of technology in Tears of the Kingdom.

