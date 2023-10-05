Las Zonnan constructions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continue to have no limit beyond that of the users’ imagination. This time, we bring you one that uses the killer bee effect to fire a burst of laser rays powered by a horse. It sounds ridiculous (and it is), but at the same time it is extremely effective, take a look!

A vehicle with killer bees may also be a reality in Zelda

As you can see in the video that accompanies this news, a Reddit user has taken some platforms, attached them to a horse and placed a laser beam behind it. So far so good. However, what is surprising is the use of honeycombs, which throws them against the platforms so that they activate the panels, and thus, the laser beam. Of course, They are deadly bees for any enemy!

Trojan Horse (with bees!!)

What do you think? Will you try it? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!

