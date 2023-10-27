Tears of the Kingdom has reached a point where many are doubting whether DLC is necessary. On the one hand there are those fans of The Legend of Zelda eager for content and new things to do. On the other hand, there are those who already They are content with the state of current Hyrule and they are busy squeezing out their full potential.

Which side would you be on? This is a question that a large part of the Nintendera community has been able to ask themselves at some point. Especially when a game as big as TOTK is released exclusively on Nintendo Switch. And the fact is that the new Zelda does not have enough content. We invite you to read our Tears of the Kingdom guide.

Things for which DLC would be a positive thing in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Greater depth in some subplots. The possibility of telling us new stories in a Hyrule that still has a lot to offer us.

Shocking missions and well written that cohere excellently with the main plot.

New armor, weapons and bonuses.

Exclusive content.

Things for which DLC would be a bad thing:

Too much mission density in a world that is already overflowing with content.

Distractions of the secondary and main missions already present. The Story of Zelda: TOTK has nothing more to offer.

Stretching the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom bubblegum could be a bad move.