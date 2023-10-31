It seems that we continue to be surprised by the sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time coming from France.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A compilation of interesting figures has recently been published. They are the following:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

More than 1 million physical units sold in France alone. Switch hardware sales are approaching 8 million units sold in France.

Fate/Samurai Remnant

250,000 units shipped worldwide.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening

150,000 units shipped worldwide.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg

110,000 units shipped worldwide.

Senren * Banka

More than 400,000 units sold worldwide on all platforms combined.

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Played by over 34 million players worldwide on all platforms.

Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente