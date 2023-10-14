The Unreal Engine graphics engine is one of the most used today, which has been well used by several developers, as well as many fans, who take advantage of its benefits to give us unofficial remakes. The last of them is one of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with Unreal Engine 5.3.1, which is available for free download.

Remake that gives us a PC version of the classic developed by Nintendo and originally released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1998, which over time has become one of the iconic games in the “The Legend of Zelda” franchise. Title that has been praised for its influence on the video game industry and its prominent place in its history, which many remember with true love, so this remake will surely bring back some good moments full of nostalgia.

It is a creation of the modder and developer nickname CryZENx, who has just released the latest version of this remake, which among its improvements indicates that it includes that Link’s face seems more real, there is dirt on his clothes, a fix of dialogue overlay and that the mountain of death has been improved from the background perspective (Kakariko village is visible). All this in addition to an impressive graphical boost, since the images created in Unreal are truly spectacular, showing different textures and beautifully illuminated models.

CryZENx has explained that this new version uses Lumen for lighting, and it really shows, as shadows fall darkly while the sun provides diffuse lighting. You can download the remake for free by subscribing to the CryZENx patreon without paying for this, although obviously more than one of those who play the remake will want to donate some money for the unlocked memories.

You can see a preview of his work in the video below.

