We bring an interesting fact that is not related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but to Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The fact is that it seems that this title continues to crown tops of best video games in history still in 2023. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has won numerous awards and been praised as one of the best games of all time.

Even today he continues to do so, as we have learned through Edge:

Edge Magazine celebrated its 30th anniversary and conducted a survey to choose the “100 best games” of the last 30 years. Breath of the Wild took first place on the list, being described as “the definitive synthesis of creativity and technology, indistinguishable from magic.” Other games in the top ten included Dark Souls in second place, Super Mario 64 in third place, Ocarina of Time in fourth place, Resident Evil 4 in fifth place, Halo: Combat Evolved in sixth place, Half-Life 2 in seventh place, Portal in eighth place, Elden Ring in ninth place and DOOM in tenth place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom placed 20th on the list. The full list of the top 100 games and who voted can be found below: 100. Kentucky Route Zero 99. Warioware, Inc: Mega Microgames 98. Starcraft 97. God of War (2018) 96. Persona 5 95. Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast 94. The Sims 93. Yakuza 0 92. Fez 91. Team Fortress 2 90. Papers, Please 89. System Shock 88. Fallout 3 87. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker 86. Half-Life: Alyx 85. Thief: The Dark Project 84. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind 83. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves 82. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 81. Super Mario Galaxy 2 80. Street Fighter IV 79. Tomb Raider 78. Fortnite 77. Bayonetta 76. Immortality 75. Katamari Damacy 74. Demon’s Souls 73. The Last Guardian 72. Mario Kart 64 71. Resident Evil 70. The Last of Us Part II 69. Silent Hill 2 68. Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn 67. Chrono Trigger 66. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 65. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 64. Halo 3 63. Shenmue 62. X-Com: UFO Defense 61. Red Dead Redemption 60. Xcom: Enemy Unknown 59. Advance Wars 58. The Witness 57. Hitman (2016) 56. Rez 55. Castlevania: Symphony of The Night 54. Mario Kart 8 53. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 52. Inside 51. Ico 50. Grand Theft Auto V 49. Quake 48. Mass Effect 2 47. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain 46. Pokémon Red/Blue 45. Into the Breach 44. Civilization II 43. What Remains of Edith Finch 42. Hollow Knight 41. Super Mario Odyssey 40. Dishonored 2 39. Street Fighter II Turbo 38. Return of The Obra Dinn 37. Hades 36. Slay the Spire 35. Metroid Prime 34. Spelunky 33. Journey 32. Disco Elyisium 31. World of Warcraft 30. Half-Life 29. Tetris Effect 28. Red Dead Redemption 2 27. Super Metroid 26. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 25. Metal Gear Solid 24. Goldeneye 007 23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 22. Portal 2 21. Bioshock 20. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 19. Outer Wilds 18. Grand Theft Auto III 17. Shadow of the Colossus 16. Deus Ex 15. The Last of Us 14. Final Fantasy VII 13. Minecraft 12. Bloodborne 11. Super Mario Galaxy 10. Doom 9. Elden Ring 8 Portal 7. Half-Life 2 6. Halo: Combat Evolved 5. Resident Evil 4 4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3. Super Mario 64 2. Dark Souls 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

