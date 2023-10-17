Zehra and Yildiz have attended the supposed party to which they were invited. Since they entered the place, they realized that everything was quite strange and not what they thought… They had entered an illegal casino!

Ender’s plan was going perfectly, Halit had notified the police and there was going to be a police raid there shortly.

Nadir, who had also gone that night, was very worried when he saw them. He didn’t understand what they were doing there! He has realized that someone has played a trick… Would he suspect Ender?

A few minutes later the police invaded the premises, leaving Yildiz and Zehra perplexed, who could only watch as they were arrested… They had been set up! What were they going to do now? How was Halit going to react?

Will Yildiz know that he has fallen into the trap of Ender’s plot?

