The storm of rumors dissipates: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot have convinced in the first screener tests. Snow White’s future in Disney’s live-action looks brighter than ever

Between the fuss and the gossip, the truth makes its way. Almost like a story, the new live-action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White has been on everyone’s lips, but now the Recent camera tests have left a positive impression, especially for the performances of Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Thus we cleared the clouds of rumors that spoke of layoffs and cancellations.

In case you didn’t have enough with the movies and series that are raining down on us, we must add this new installment of the classic story. Snow White’s path here has been anything but a bed of roses. From criticism of creative decisions, such as leaving out the Seven Dwarfs and Prince Florian, to the unfortunate racist attacks on Zegler, there has been everything.

According to The DisInsider, the first screening tests have been more than satisfactory. In other words, Zegler and Gadot have earned virtual applause from the public in their roles as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively. This is especially relevant given that expectations and opinions were divided before these reports.

Controversies in the magic mirror: Is Snow White walking on broken glass?

The path of this live-action version of Snow White has been like walking barefoot over broken glass. One of the The most resounding criticism came from Peter Dinklage, who questioned the lack of adequate representation for people with dwarfism by removing the Seven Dwarfs from the original plot. The issue is so relevant that it has sparked debates about inclusivity and diversity in Hollywood, putting more pressure on how Disney will address these issues in future projects.

Furthermore, the film has tried update history to modern times, which is always a double-edged sword. Although we are all excited about a fresh version, modifications to classic elements such as the absence of Prince Florian and the addition of new characters can be a minefield. Is it possible to refresh a story without losing its essence and without unleashing the wrath of the most purist fans? All of this adds layers of complexity to a project that already carries the burden of enormous expectations.

With all this on the horizon, it is clear that Snow White does not have it easy. But like any good story, the ending has yet to be written. Will it be a “happily ever after” or a chapter that Disney would prefer to forget? The answer is in the air, and the patience of fans will be the key.

What does the future hold for Disney and its wave of live-actions?

And what about the rest of Disney’s live-actions underway? Well I tell you that The bag of projects is bursting. From Hercules, where Taron Egerton is on the list to play the demigod, to Moana, which has already found its lead actress, the scene is very busy and with The Rock who will repeat as Maui.

If yours is more old school, hold on. Bambi will come in the style of The Lion King and it is already rumored that Juan Carlos Fresnadillo has abandoned The Sword in the Stone. Plus, fans of The Aristocats and Robin Hood will get their dose of nostalgia, albeit with modern touches, in future projects.

Last but not least exciting, it looks like something big is brewing with Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Will Disney manage to balance innovation and nostalgia without raising blisters, especially after the controversy with Snow White? Time will tell.

Of course, with a future so full of possibilities, The fans are in suspense. We can only wait and see if these live-actions will meet the high expectations or will be more controversial than anything else.