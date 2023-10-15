Selebtek.suara.com – Dancer Zaskia Gotik sold a house at a low price in the Cikarang area, West Java after her husband Sirajuddin Mahmud was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday (9/10/2023).

In an upload on her Instagram account, Zaskia Gotik is known to be advertising a house for sale on social media.

Previously, Zaskia Gotik’s husband was summoned to be a witness regarding alleged corruption in the construction of the Kingmi Mile 32 Church in the first phase of the 2015 Fiscal Year in Mimika Regency, Papua.

According to the information in the upload, the house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a warehouse and a garage.

Also read: Rocky Gerung acts up again, after insulting Jokowi, now offends Megawati: Mega should immediately fire Jokowi and Gibran!

Zaskia is known to sell houses and their furniture, such as wardrobes, kitchen sets, air conditioners and curtains.

“For sale or rent a cluster house in the Cikarang Grand Permata City area (Pasar Bersih Pilar). Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one warehouse, garage,” wrote Zaskia Gotik in the statement on her upload, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“Already there are: – two TV cabinets, – two clothes wardrobes, – kitchen set, – curtains, – two AC – exhaust. SHM certificate, land area 117 building area 100. FLOOD FREE! Selling price: IDR 750 million, slightly negotiable. Contract price “21 also per year. Contact: 0812-8660-2206,” he wrote again.

Zaskia Gotik’s post about selling her house immediately became the spotlight of netizens because the price was relatively cheap. With a house area of ​​117 square meters, Zaskia Gotik sold it for IDR 750 million.

Netizens are also wondering, because Zaskia sold the house after her husband, Sirajuddin Mahmud, was involved in a case at the KPK.

Also read: Zaskia Gotik suddenly sells house for IDR 900 million, husband hit by bankruptcy issue

“Rp. 750 is still negotiable, in this area it’s already MM, sis,” commented a netizen.

“In Bekasi it’s already billions of rupiah. This location is far away, in the Sukatani area,” wrote another netizen.