In a decision not easy to understand, Johann Zarco rejected Ducati’s renewal offer to continue for another year with the Pramac team with the best bike on the grid to accept an agreement with Lucio Cecchinello at Honda’s satellite team, LCR, for the next two seasons.

With this choice, Zarco has clarified his priorities, preferring to secure a longer contract rather than a competitive bike. However, with the ink on the contract still wet, the Frenchman is now vying to replace Marc Marquez in the factory Honda team, which is looking for a rider to complete its line-up for next season. Honda’s choice is Miguel Oliveira, although the negotiations with the Portuguese rider were not easy due to the requests of his agent.

This friction could open a window for Zarco to join the Repsol team, even if it would mean dismantling Cecchinello’s team, which after losing Alex Rins without almost enjoying the entire season, would lose Zarco before he even made his debut with the Monegasque team.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’ll have to wait a bit to see how they want to manage the future, because at the moment Honda hasn’t expressed its position yet,” Zarco said when asked if there was a possibility of moving to the factory team.

“Having a contract with Honda, taking Marc’s place could make sense,” added the Frenchman, who has two contracts, one as an LRC driver and the other for all equipment, with Honda.

Zarco is aware that Honda is negotiating with other riders, such as Miguel Oliveira, for 2024, but is pushing HRC to choose him.

“It makes sense because, on paper, Honda is missing a rider, so next year they need four, and at the moment there are only three. It makes sense to talk to other riders, so we’ll see. Since I already have a contract with Honda, it would make sense for me to be promoted. It’s not a real promotion, but a prestigious position as an official rider.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Such a move would leave Cecchinello with the team disarmed and without time to react.

“From Lucio’s position, when he works with numerous sponsors to manage the season, he has done it perfectly for many years, it is normal that having me in the team is an opportunity to manage his partners well and have a good season,” he said.

Even though Rins left Honda due to the lack of attention towards him, Zarco believes that things will be different with him.

“Remaining at LCR, my job would be the same as the official team because I have the contract to have an official bike and work to develop it, but being part of the official team is a prestigious position, it’s Marc’s place. And as a competitor, a rider’s state of mind is to seize this opportunity. I will have some conversations over the weekend and my agent is here to take care of it. We need to be clear about Honda’s ideas,” he made his intentions clear.

Speaking ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix, Zarco admitted he was now motivated by the possibility of joining Repsol.

“This news made me smile, it opened up an opportunity for me. I took the risk of leaving Ducati, I was the one who spoke before anyone else, I made the decision to leave, to face this challenge with Honda in a quite a critical moment. After all these decisions, being an official driver would be a good choice”, a turning point which, he admits, would leave Lucio Cecchinello in trouble. “If he didn’t have me, it would be complicated for him”, which however did not create “any conflict” between the two.