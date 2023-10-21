Getting on the protections and doing a backflip, or a backward somersault, was Johann Zarco’s trademark when the Frenchman reaped rapid successes in Moto2, on the road that led him to become world champion twice in a row .

An evolution that we would all have expected to see rather quickly even at the end of a MotoGP race, also given the excellent debut with the Yamaha Tech3. However, the years passed and Johann continued to be an eternal incomplete, confirming himself as a fast driver capable of battling with a certain regularity for the podium, without ever managing to find the strength to take the top step.

Today, however, the representative of Prima Pramac Racing was finally able to celebrate again in his own way, showing off a masterful performance in an Australian Grand Prix in which tire management was king. And his teammate Jorge Martin knows this well, mocked on the last lap for risking the choice of the soft on the rear.

Even though the years pass, and now it’s 33, the Cannes pilot couldn’t help but give his performance to the Australian public: “It’s been 7 years since the last time I did it, but I said to myself: ‘Come on, I’ll I have to do it!’. It wasn’t as good as the ones I managed until a few years ago, but at least I managed to finish it standing up, so it’s perfect like that. Also because doing it after a MotoGP race isn’t easy”, said Zarco to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Inevitably, the success put him in a good mood, because he then continued his comment with a joke, before delving into what were the keys that allowed him to finally achieve his first victory in the premier class.

“Better late than never. We had to do the race on Saturday to do it, maybe Sunday was too difficult (laughs),” he joked. “Jokes aside, today went almost perfect. I was fast almost immediately with the medium tire on the rear and being close to Bagnaia I was also able to manage it, because it really wore out a lot.”

“In the end I managed to exploit my style: almost throughout the season I came out at the distance, but never enough to enjoy a victory like today. The conditions were very critical, but I managed to put everything together, so I’m very happy “.

Staying behind Bagnaia and attacking only at the right moment was ideal to have something more to exploit when, on the last lap, the leading group rejoined a Martin who was clearly in crisis with his rear tyre.

“In some points I could have had something more, but not everywhere. But I was sure that Pecco wouldn’t give up the fight for the podium and wouldn’t let Di Giannantonio and Binder escape, so I told myself it would be better to control and try to keep me something in my pocket for the end of the race. With five laps to go I realized that we could catch Jorge too, so I decided to pass the others too, just to be in ideal conditions when it was time to attack him.”

Finally, he was asked if there was any special dedication, given that this will also be his last season astride the Ducati before joining Honda in 2024, but above all the last with Paolo Campinoti’s team, with which he a really strong bond is created.

“When I crossed the finish line, I was expecting an explosion, but instead I was calm under the helmet, with the feeling: ‘Ok, this is done’. I’m very happy to have succeeded with Pramac. Paolo wanted to sing the Marseillaise on the podium with me and we succeeded. With the whole team we are pushing, but they are all fast this year, so it is very difficult. Not being able to do the same things that Pecco, Jorge or Bezzecchi did was a bit frustrating. Today, however, I managed to take this nice victory and certainly good for morale”, he concluded.

