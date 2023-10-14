The reaction of the two players, under investigation for illegal betting

Massimo Cecchini-Alessandra Gozzini

14 October – MILAN

What color does melancholy have? And anger? Probably, for two national team players, it will have the tones of a shade of dark blue, the kind that stain the heart. After a “bitter” night as Luciano Spalletti described it, Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali left the Coverciano technical centre. Alone, away from the rest of the group. The Azzurri flew to Bari, Zaniolo returned to Birmingham, Tonali returned to his home in Milan. Sandro would have been a starter tonight in the European qualifying match in Malta; There would have been room for Nicolò on Tuesday at Wembley against England, another very delicate match for the qualifiers for the next continental tournament. The game they will find themselves playing now is even more difficult, the ground decidedly more slippery.

Zaniolo’s truths

—

Zaniolo understood this immediately, often used to being at the center of media storms both in his Roma years and in some of his time in the various national selections. This time, however, Boccaccio gossip and blue rules have nothing to do with it, given that it has to do with the registration in the register of suspects by the Turin prosecutor’s office, which is working – just like for Tonali – on hypotheses of crime relating to the abusive exercise of “gambling or betting activities”. Precisely for this reason, Nicolò’s day, yesterday, began along the lines of the one that ended in Coverciano, that is, with the player repeating the same mantra to his agents – as well as his family and his manager Vigorelli -: “I don’t bet, and even less about football. I played on online platforms that I didn’t know were illegal, but poker or “black jack”. Nothing more. and I’m terribly sorry because, between Aston Villa and the national team, at the moment things they were finally doing well.”

He will train today

—

Speaking of his club, among the thousand phone calls there was naturally also one to his sporting director Monchi. The response was calm: “If things are as you say, there’s no problem (at most you would risk a fine, ed.). Now think about training well because we have to win the next match.” Precisely for this reason, yesterday Zaniolo, in the company of his father Igor, left Florence for Birmingham, where he will resume training today. But with the suitcase in hand, because at the beginning of next week he will return to Italy to be heard by the Turin prosecutor’s office and then by the federal one. In any case, tablet and mobile phone – as for Tonali – are available to the investigators, who will verify the veracity of the player’s statements, who will be assisted by the lawyer Antonio Conte, civil lawyer and sports law expert and by a well-known criminal lawyer .

family and sources

—

But what is causing discussion are the sources that led to the investigation. According to Fabrizio Corona’s statements, even Nicolò’s mother, Francesca Costa, would be involved, while she is not among those under investigation at all. Rumor had first spread that it was a Roman figure from the world of entertainment who got Zaniolo into trouble, then a Peruvian fixer nicknamed (with little imagination) Lima, but Corona himself – speaking on Radio Radio – harshly denied both hypotheses, explaining how his is an Italian source, or rather from La Spezia – where the Zaniolo family lives – who has twelve years of prison behind him. It is not enough. In the undergrowth of friendships frequented by Nicolò during his Roman years it seems there were also people who turned out to be less than recommendable, and in that case it is not excluded that – yes – they could have bet, perhaps even on Roma matches. Which Zaniolo definitely ruled out having done.

Sandro in Milan

—

Tonali returned to Milan yesterday morning. Those who spoke with him (agents, family members, girlfriend) described him as particularly distressed and disheartened. There was no shortage of tears. He would never have wanted to be involved in a similar affair, but he is aware of the mistake. What seemed like a “lightness” only because it was done in moments of boredom, without thinking too much about it. He knows that the implications of the issue will be much more serious. His partner Giulia was waiting for him in Milan, then his family spoke and before that he had confronted the agents. So Tonali is not one of the many assisted but a boy who is always followed closely. Tomorrow he will return to England, when he may have already been heard by the Turin and federal prosecutor’s offices. Otherwise he will make a further round trip between England and Italy. Newcastle is obviously following the developments of the case but no decision will be taken by the English club until it has all the information available. According to the regulations, a possible disqualification would have an impact on the national and international scene, therefore it would be extended to all competitions authorized by FIFA and UEFA, including the Premier League. Tonali had started with the goal on his debut, then another six league matches and two Champions League matches, including the return to San Siro, with applause from the entire stadium, in the first match of the group. From agents and lawyers only maximum confidentiality. No official statement, no defense and communication strategy already in place. They are waiting for Tonali to be heard first in the appropriate places. Only then will they try to clarify his position externally too. He will just have to wait a few days, or a few hours.

October 14th – 8.30am

