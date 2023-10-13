Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy put Mercedes in the lead at the end of the Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe, taking place in Zandvoort for the last stage of the 2023 Sprint Cup.

The leaders of the SRO series stand out right at the end thanks to the improvement of ‘Lello’ at the wheel of the AMG #88 in 1’43″625, on a track still getting wet with the rain which returned to the area at lunchtime Dutch Riviera, this time without however incurring interruptions along the 80′ of activity.

The Akkodis ASP Team pair precedes the Lamborghini #60 of Caldarelli/Mapelli (VSR) by 0″409 after the Abruzzo driver managed to complete a series of excellent laps, improving himself by slowly climbing the PRO ranking.

Third is the Mercedes #77 of HRT which takes the lead in the Silver Cup Class, putting behind the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1 of the Drudi/Feller duo and the BMW #46 of WRT in the hands of Maxime Martin and Valentino Rossi, best of the M4 GT3 in action.

Among the top 12 there are as many as six other Audis, with the #12 of Comtoyou Racing sixth, its sisters #11 eighth (the best of the morning’s Free Practice) and #21 tenth (first in the Gold Cup), and the #99 of Tresor Attempto ninth thanks to Alex Aka and Lorenzo Patrese, second in the Silver Class.

#60 VSR, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli

Photo by: SRO

The excellent Porsche #44 of CLRT with Guven/Heinrich also placed in the Top 10, confirming its competitiveness after the good performance in the Free Practice.

The Ferrari 296s of Emil Frey Racing dropped to 14th and 15th place, with the #69 of Costa/Vermeulen ahead of the #14 of Altoè/Lappalainen.

Ferrari is third in the Silver Cup with Marinangeli/Hudspeth (#71 AF Corse) placing behind the Honda #28 of Nova Race (Guidetti/Moncini).

To complete the Gold Cup discussion, the Audi #26 of Saintéloc finished second ahead of the BMW #30 of Team WRT, with the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS of Panis/Di Folco fourth.

Qualifying 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 9.35am which will determine the starting grid for Race 1, scheduled for 2.00pm.

Pos # Class Drivers Team Car Time Distance 1 88 Pro Cup Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:43.625 2 60 Pro Cup Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:44.034 0.409 3 77 Silver Cup Jordan Love, Frank Bird Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:44.077 0.452 4 40 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.147 0.522 5 46 Pro Cup Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:44.150 0.525 6 12 Pro Cup Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.201 0.576 7 44 Pro Cup Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:44.239 0.614 8 11 Pro Cup Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.309 0.684 9 99 Silver Cup Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.379 0.754 10 21 Gold Cup Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.384 0.759 11 25 Pro Cup Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.424 0.799 12 26 Gold Cup Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.434 0.809 13 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:44.436 0.811 14 69 Pro Cup Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:44.464 0.839 15 14 Pro Cup Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:44.504 0.879 16 54 Pro Cup Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:44.583 0.958 17 30 Gold Cup Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:44.615 0.990 18 27 Pro Cup Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.648 1.023 19 9 Gold Cup Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:44.844 1.219 20 71 Silver Cup Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 1:44.899 1.274 21 159 Pro Cup Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:44.955 1.330 22 28 Silver Cup Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 1:45.020 1.395 23 90 Silver Cup Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:45.048 1.423 24 31 Pro Cup Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:45.120 1.495 25 163 Silver Cup Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:45.307 1.682 26 68 Silver Cup Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 1:45.627 2.002 27 112 Gold Cup Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:45.644 2.019 28 111 Pro Cup Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:45.929 2.304 29 18 Silver Cup Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton GSM AB1 GT3 Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 1:45.958 2.333 30 10 Gold Cup Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:47.262 3.637