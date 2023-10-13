It’s an Audi Sport hat-trick at the end of the Free Practice that the GT World Challenge drivers have just finished in Zandvoort, where the last Sprint Cup event of the season is being staged.

The weather this morning in Holland was not kind and the rain messed up the plans a bit, especially at the beginning of the 80′ available to the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series, who were instead able to push at the end and improve their times on the drying asphalt.

Already on display at the start of the works, the R8 LMS GT3 EVO2 occupied the virtual podium, with the #11 of Comtoyou Racing leading in 1’34″937, preceding the #9 of Boutsen VDS by 0″388, first in the Gold Cup Class with the #21 of Comtoyou Racing behind.

The Ferrari #69 of Emil Frey Racing did well, placing fourth, after overtaking the Porsche #44 that CLRT entered among the PROs at the last moment.

The WRT BMWs initially suffered, then Maxime Martin placed the #46 shared with Valentino Rossi in sixth, almost +0″8 from the top, pulling the #32 of Weerts/Vanthoor behind him.

Eighth place for the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS, third in the Gold Cup, capable of putting behind the #40 of Tresor Orange 1 driven by Drudi/Feller, competing for the title, the Ferrari #14 of Emil Frey Racing and the #88 Mercedes of Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP), as well as the #12 Audi of Comtoyou Racing.

Audi also takes the lead in the Silver Cup with the #99 of Tresor Attempto Racing driven by Aka/Patrese, 13th overall and ahead of the #77 Mercedes of HRT and the #163 Lamborghini of VSR where Marcus Paverud is joined by Maximilian Paul for the occasion.

The session saw two interruptions: the first about halfway when the rookie Harley Haughton made a mistake in turn 13 and got stuck with the Lamborghini #18 of GSM AB1, while in the final Alex Frassineti at the wheel of the Honda #68 of GSM AB1 also made a mistake. Nova Race in the same variant.

The Pre-Qualifying sessions are scheduled at 3.20pm, again over a distance of 1h20′.

Pos # Class Drivers Team Car Time Distance 1 11 Pro Cup Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:34.937 2 9 Gold Cup Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:35.325 0.388 3 21 Gold Cup Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:35.524 0.587 4 69 Pro Cup Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:35.529 0.592 5 44 Pro Cup Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:35.682 0.745 6 46 Pro Cup Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:35.726 0.789 7 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:35.815 0.878 8 10 Gold Cup Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:35.919 0.982 9 40 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:36.000 1.063 10 14 Pro Cup Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:36.109 1.172 11 88 Pro Cup Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:36.112 1.175 12 12 Pro Cup Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:36.125 1,188 13 99 Silver Cup Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:36,526 1,589 14 30 Gold Cup Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:36,583 1,646 15 54 Pro Cup Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:36.595 1.658 16 77 Silver Cup Jordan Love, Frank Bird Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:36.789 1.852 17 112 Gold Cup Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:36.820 1.883 18 159 Pro Cup Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:37.024 2.087 19 27 Pro Cup Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:37.218 2.281 20 25 Pro Cup Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:37.248 2.311 21 31 Pro Cup Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:37.250 2.313 22 111 Pro Cup Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:37.339 2.402 23 60 Pro Cup Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:37.440 2.503 24 26 Gold Cup Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:37.475 2.538 25 163 Silver Cup Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:37.488 2.551 26 71 Silver Cup Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 1:37.778 2.841 27 68 Silver Cup Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 1:37.819 2.882 28 90 Silver Cup Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:38.015 3.078 29 28 Silver Cup Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 1:38.653 3.716 30 18 Silver Cup Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton GSM AB1 GT3 Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 1:41.466 6.529