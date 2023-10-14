Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller triumph and jump to the top of the Sprint Cup standings at the end of Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe.

One of the best races of the 2023 season took place in Zandvoort (if not the best, to be honest), with repeated overtaking and twists that kept everything in the balance until the checkered flag was shown.

The rain that fell in the hours before the green light wet the surface and the race direction did not trust the sun which had meanwhile made its way through the clouds; a wet race was declared and two training laps were made, even though everyone didn’t put rain tires on, preferring instead to grit their teeth in the still damp sections.

This gave rise to a series of battles already at the first corner, with Feller holding the lead despite the dangers of his rivals, the first of which was a bullet version of Albert Costa who took the #69 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing from 7th to 2nd ° place.

#69 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen

Photo by: SRO

All this because, for the series ‘even the best make mistakes’, Raffaele Marciello in an attempt to grab the record skidded in the central sector, going into the gravel and slipping to 15th, but managed to get back on the track.

Meanwhile, the Safety Car had to intervene to allow the recovery of Grégoire Demoustier’s Audi, which ended up out after a contact with Nicola Marinangeli’s Ferrari. In the meantime, a truly lively and aggressive Valentino Rossi gained 5 positions, climbing into the Top10.

At the restart (lap 8) the ‘Doctor’ recovered two more places with nice overtaking moves against Konsta Lappalainen and Jordan Love, Marciello made up for it by taking 10th place with anger while the pit stop window was opened and immediately exploited by Feller on lap 13, leaving the wheel of the Audi #40 to Drudi.

Costa instead continued for a couple of laps and when Thierry Vermeulen inherited the rossoblu 296 GT3 he found himself in the lead ahead of the Romagna driver, with Erwan Bastard climbing to third in the Audi #25 of Saintéloc that the excellent Patric Niederhauser left him, chased by the Mercedes #88 of Timur Boguslavskiy, who entered into action in place of Marciello who set fast laps repeatedly and was among the last to stop.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: SRO

Another Safety Car froze the positions and regrouped the ranks when Patryk Krupinsky came out and remained planted in the gravel and the new start on lap 25 with 11′ to go was even more beautiful for the show.

Ayhançan Guven passed Boguslavskiy and tried to catch Bastard’s slipstream; when everything seemed done in the duel for the podium, the Frenchman skidded and the Audi hit the Turk’s #44 Porsche, sending both of them into a spin, with Boguslavskiy finding himself third.

Maxime Martin was phenomenal here, having already managed to overtake two other cars upon returning to the track after the driver change pit stop with Valentino; BMW #46 overtook Akkodis-ASP’s Mercedes, taking a well-deserved 3rd step of the podium amidst applause.

Finished? Not even by chance, because Drudi nibbled away tenths after tenths from Vermeulen and 4′ from the end he successfully led the attack on the Dutchman’s Ferrari in the first two corners, then defending himself masterfully in the following ones and running away to celebrate a triumph that it puts him and Feller ahead of Marciello/Boguslavksiy – fourth today – in the drivers’ standings by 2.5 points, when tomorrow there are still 17.5 points up for grabs between Qualifying 2 and Race 2.

For Vermeulen/Costa it was still a beautiful and well-deserved podium armed with a competitive Ferrari, while Rossi/Martin found their smile again after some less than happy outings with their WRT-branded M4.

Vervisch/Baert crossed the finish line in Top5 with the Audi #12 of Comtoyou Racing, followed by the BMW #32 of Weerts/Vanthoor (Team WRT), officially forced to abdicate in the battle to defend their title.

#88 Akkodis ASP Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy

Photo by: SRO

Jordan Love/Frank Bird, on the other hand, did very well in achieving success in the Silver Cup with seventh place overall; the HRT team pair puts the #77 Mercedes ahead of the #31 WRT BMW in the hands of Simmenauer/Neubauer, while the Lamborghini of Mapelli/Caldarelli (#60 VSR) fails to stay in contention for the podium and in a difficult race finds herself dropping to ninth.

The overall Top 10 also includes the Ferrari #14 of Emil Frey Racing of the Lappalainen/Altoè duo, followed by the Audi #9 of Alberto Di Folco, who together with Aurélien Panis takes the success in the Gold Cup.

The Boutsen VDS boys benefit from the 5″ penalty imposed on the BMW #30 of Williams/Kruetten (WRT) for overtaking under the Safety Car which makes them slip third behind the Audi #10 of Eteki/Gazeau. In the standings of the championship now Di Folco/Panis have a +13 over Williams/Kruetten.

To complete the Silver Cup discussion, the second place taken by Lorenzo Patrese with Aka on the Audi #99 keeps the Tresor Attempto Racing duo at -2.5 points from Love. Third was the Mercedes #90 of Madpanda (Salmenautio/Perez Companc), fourth was the Lamborghini #163 of Paverud/Paul (VSR) followed by the Honda #28 of Moncini/Guidetti (Nova Race) and the Ferrari #71 of Hudspeth/Marinangeli (AF Racing).

Qualifying 2 is scheduled for Sunday morning at 9.30am to define the grid for Race 2, which is scheduled to start at 2.00pm with all the titles still to be assigned. The show will not be missed.

Pos # Class Drivers Team Car Laps Detachment 1 40 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 32 2 69 Pro Cup Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 32 1.020 3 46 Pro Cup Valentino Rossi , Maxime Martin Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 32 2,451 4 88 Pro Cup Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 32 3,627 5 12 Pro Cup Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 32 9,920 6 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 32 10,308 7 77 Silver Cup Jordan Love, Frank Bird Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 32 11,298 8 31 Pro Cup Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 32 12,434 9 60 Pro Cup Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 32 13,301 10 14 Pro Cup Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 32 14,942 11 9 Gold Cup Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 32 17.697 12 10 Gold Cup Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 32 18.209 13 99 Silver Cup Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 32 18.304 14 30 Gold Cup Niklas Krütten , Calan Williams Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 32 18.954 15 21 Gold Cup Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 32 20.809 16 90 Silver Cup Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 32 22.450 17 44 Pro Cup Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven Clrt Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 32 22.842 18 159 Pro Cup Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe Garage 59 McLaren 720s GT3 Evo 32 22.985 19 163 Silver Cup Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul Vsr Lamborghini an GT3 EVO 2 32 23,593 20 28 Silver Cup Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 32 24,946 21 71 Silver Cup Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 32 28,619 22 68 Silver Cup Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 32 40,928 23 111 Pro Cup Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 32 53,677 24 26 Gold Cup Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 31 39,360 25 112 Gold Cup Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 31 1:16.960 26 25 Pro Cup Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 29 -4:16.120 27 27 Pro Cup Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 24 -44.635 28 11 Pro Cup Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 23 46.908 NC 18 Silver Cup Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton GSM AB1 GT3 Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 20 1:07.984 NC 54 Pro Cup Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 19 -25:07.083