Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller scored an encore in Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe in Zandvoort and became 2023 Sprint Cup Champions at the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS #40 of Tresor Orange 1.
The Dutch one was probably the best weekend of the season, with two spectacular and hard-fought races, and many twists and turns that left fans and professionals in suspense until the end.
After the rain in the morning, this time too the Race Direction did not trust the humid conditions of the surface, giving a wet track and making two formation laps run on slick tires before giving way to the brawls, which were not lacking already at the first corner .
While Maxime Martin held the lead very well in front of Frank Bird’s Mercedes, doing well to put Calan Williams’ BMW behind him, in the middle of the group here were the hatches which at the last chicane saw Lorenzo Patrese end up against Timur Boguslavskiy, who was trying to defend 8th place from Drudi’s attacks.
The #88 Mercedes turned and the Russian was subsequently hit by Nicolas Baert’s #12 Audi (which was in turn hit by Alex Frassineti’s Honda), causing the left front suspension, bumper and rear diffuser to break; Akkodis-ASP’s return to the pits was useless and a very bitter retirement for him and Raffaele Marciello, mathematically out of the fight for the title.
#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
Photo by: SRO
Shortly afterwards Patrese himself spun and with the track flooded with debris the Safety Car was called in and remained on scene until lap 8. At the restart Martin remained in the lead and Drudi began to push trying to recover from ninth square, but on the 11th lap here’s twist number two, with the rain coming down heavily again.
With still 4 minutes to go before the pit stop, everyone tried to grit their teeth in very tough conditions and Martin himself went wide in turn 1, leaving the lead to Bird, who in turn made a mistake shortly after, giving up the lead to Williams . Meanwhile, contacts in the center of the group and skids saw Adam Eteki end up against the wall on the final curve, Erwan Bartard get stuck in the sand and Drudi overtake rivals with repeated determination.
Here the stewards preferred to freeze the situation with the Full Course Yellow for the entire duration of the stops, sending the Safety Car back in once the round of tire and driver changes had been completed, in order to allow a smooth restart on lap 16.
Nicklas Kruetten remained in the lead after replacing Williams, Valentino Rossi inherited the wheel of the BMW #46 from Martin, returning 2nd, but was immediately overtaken by an irrepressible Ricardo Feller, capable after a few corners of also taking Krutten and going first, earning a handful of precious seconds.
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
Photo by: SRO
Rossi also lost position to teammate Dries Vanthoor, and then made a mistake, running wide and slipping seventh, behind the #14 Ferrari of Konsta Lappalainen, Andrea Caldarelli in the #60 Lamborghini of VSR and Jordan Love, who passed in the #77 Mercedes instead of Bird.
The last 10′ saw the sun shine again while the duels continued very heated for the last places in the Top10. Feller calmly brought the Audi #40 to the finish line with a comfortable advantage over the BMWs of Team WRT, winning a title that for the Swiss, Drudi and the team directed by Ferdinando Geri is more than deserved (10th for an Audi team of 11 Sprint years), especially considering that the House of the Four Rings will unfortunately leave them without support to concentrate on Formula 1 (sic).
Vanthoor/Weerts on the M4 #32 recovered to the second place, taking home another WRT trophy, as did their colleagues Krutten/Williams, winners of the Gold Cup class and becoming category champions.
The performance of Andrea Caldarelli and Marco Mapelli was also excellent, capable of recovering especially in the second part, bringing the Lamborghini #60 of VSR fourth, overtaking the equally excellent Ferrari #14 of Altoè/Lappalainen (Emil Frey Racing) and the Mercedes #77 of Bird /Love (HRT), who won the victory and title (the crew’s second) in the Silver Cup Class.
Rossi/Martin finished seventh ahead of the Ferrari #69 of Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing), followed by the McLaren #159 of Goethe/Kjaergaard (Garage 59) and the Porsche #44 of Heinrich/Guven (CLRT) who completed the overall Top10 .
#14 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Giacomo Altoè, Konsta Lappalainen
Photo by: SRO
In the Gold Cup Class the podium also includes the Audi #21 of Magnus/Hutchison (Comtoyou Racing) and #9 of Di Folco/Panis, even if for the two boys of Boutsen VDS the bitterness for the title lost at the last minute after a season that saw them protagonists of the category several times.
In the Silver Cup it’s a Mercedes one-two thanks to the second position grabbed by the #90 of Madpanda with Salmenautio/Pérez Companc, third place which for the first time goes to Marinangeli/Hudspeth with the Ferrari #71 of AF Corse, beating the Lamborghini #163 in the final by Paverud/Paul (VSR). Disappointment for Alex Aka and Patrese, who could certainly aspire to something more based on what they showed during the season, but the mistake of the young son of art at the beginning also led to a penalty. With them, Tresor Attempto still wins the category title reserved for teams.
Pos
#
Classe
Piloti
Team
Auto
Giri
Distacco
1
40
Pro Cup
Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
Tresor Orange 1
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
29
2
32
Pro Cup
Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
29
3.563
3
30
Gold Cup
Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
29
10.424
4
60
Pro Cup
Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli
VSR
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
29
13.696
5
14
Pro Cup
Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe
Emil Frey Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
29
16.693
6
77
Silver Cup
Jordan Love, Frank Bird
Haupt Racing Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
29
17.897
7
46
Pro Cup
Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
29
18.236
8
69
Pro Cup
Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
Emil Frey Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
29
20.611
9
159
Pro Cup
Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
29
24.242
10
44
Pro Cup
Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven
CLRT
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
29
25.142
11
21
Gold Cup
Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
ComToYou Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
29
26.013
12
11
Pro Cup
Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
ComToYou Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
29
27.646
13
31
Pro Cup
Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
29
32.808
14
90
Silver Cup
Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc
Madpanda Motorsport
Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
29
34.324
15
9
Gold Cup
Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
Boutsen VDS
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
29
34.603
16
26
Gold Cup
Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
29
35.116
17
54
Pro Cup
Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener
Dinamic GT
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
29
37.141
18
111
Pro Cup
Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald
JP Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
29
43.297
19
71
Silver Cup
Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
29
43.688
20
163
Silver Cup
Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul
VSR
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
29
43.851
21
112
Gold Cup
Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
JP Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
29
46.021
22
27
Pro Cup
Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
29
46.198
23
28
Silver Cup
Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini
Nova Race
Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
29
46.671
24
18
Silver Cup
Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton
GSM AB1 GT3 Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
29
1:00.375
25
99
Silver Cup
Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
28
1:17.035
26
10
Gold Cup
Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki
Boutsen VDS
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
24
44.906
NC
25
Pro Cup
Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
12
-28:49.125
NC
88
Pro Cup
Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy
AKKODIS ASP Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
2
-55:18.133
NC
68
Silver Cup
Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti
Nova Race
Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
2
-55:13.758
NC
12
Pro Cup
Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
ComToYou Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
2
-55:09.625
