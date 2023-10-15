Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller scored an encore in Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe in Zandvoort and became 2023 Sprint Cup Champions at the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS #40 of Tresor Orange 1.

The Dutch one was probably the best weekend of the season, with two spectacular and hard-fought races, and many twists and turns that left fans and professionals in suspense until the end.

After the rain in the morning, this time too the Race Direction did not trust the humid conditions of the surface, giving a wet track and making two formation laps run on slick tires before giving way to the brawls, which were not lacking already at the first corner .

While Maxime Martin held the lead very well in front of Frank Bird’s Mercedes, doing well to put Calan Williams’ BMW behind him, in the middle of the group here were the hatches which at the last chicane saw Lorenzo Patrese end up against Timur Boguslavskiy, who was trying to defend 8th place from Drudi’s attacks.

The #88 Mercedes turned and the Russian was subsequently hit by Nicolas Baert’s #12 Audi (which was in turn hit by Alex Frassineti’s Honda), causing the left front suspension, bumper and rear diffuser to break; Akkodis-ASP’s return to the pits was useless and a very bitter retirement for him and Raffaele Marciello, mathematically out of the fight for the title.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi

Photo by: SRO

Shortly afterwards Patrese himself spun and with the track flooded with debris the Safety Car was called in and remained on scene until lap 8. At the restart Martin remained in the lead and Drudi began to push trying to recover from ninth square, but on the 11th lap here’s twist number two, with the rain coming down heavily again.

With still 4 minutes to go before the pit stop, everyone tried to grit their teeth in very tough conditions and Martin himself went wide in turn 1, leaving the lead to Bird, who in turn made a mistake shortly after, giving up the lead to Williams . Meanwhile, contacts in the center of the group and skids saw Adam Eteki end up against the wall on the final curve, Erwan Bartard get stuck in the sand and Drudi overtake rivals with repeated determination.

Here the stewards preferred to freeze the situation with the Full Course Yellow for the entire duration of the stops, sending the Safety Car back in once the round of tire and driver changes had been completed, in order to allow a smooth restart on lap 16.

Nicklas Kruetten remained in the lead after replacing Williams, Valentino Rossi inherited the wheel of the BMW #46 from Martin, returning 2nd, but was immediately overtaken by an irrepressible Ricardo Feller, capable after a few corners of also taking Krutten and going first, earning a handful of precious seconds.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: SRO

Rossi also lost position to teammate Dries Vanthoor, and then made a mistake, running wide and slipping seventh, behind the #14 Ferrari of Konsta Lappalainen, Andrea Caldarelli in the #60 Lamborghini of VSR and Jordan Love, who passed in the #77 Mercedes instead of Bird.

The last 10′ saw the sun shine again while the duels continued very heated for the last places in the Top10. Feller calmly brought the Audi #40 to the finish line with a comfortable advantage over the BMWs of Team WRT, winning a title that for the Swiss, Drudi and the team directed by Ferdinando Geri is more than deserved (10th for an Audi team of 11 Sprint years), especially considering that the House of the Four Rings will unfortunately leave them without support to concentrate on Formula 1 (sic).

Vanthoor/Weerts on the M4 #32 recovered to the second place, taking home another WRT trophy, as did their colleagues Krutten/Williams, winners of the Gold Cup class and becoming category champions.

The performance of Andrea Caldarelli and Marco Mapelli was also excellent, capable of recovering especially in the second part, bringing the Lamborghini #60 of VSR fourth, overtaking the equally excellent Ferrari #14 of Altoè/Lappalainen (Emil Frey Racing) and the Mercedes #77 of Bird /Love (HRT), who won the victory and title (the crew’s second) in the Silver Cup Class.

Rossi/Martin finished seventh ahead of the Ferrari #69 of Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing), followed by the McLaren #159 of Goethe/Kjaergaard (Garage 59) and the Porsche #44 of Heinrich/Guven (CLRT) who completed the overall Top10 .

#14 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Giacomo Altoè, Konsta Lappalainen

Photo by: SRO

In the Gold Cup Class the podium also includes the Audi #21 of Magnus/Hutchison (Comtoyou Racing) and #9 of Di Folco/Panis, even if for the two boys of Boutsen VDS the bitterness for the title lost at the last minute after a season that saw them protagonists of the category several times.

In the Silver Cup it’s a Mercedes one-two thanks to the second position grabbed by the #90 of Madpanda with Salmenautio/Pérez Companc, third place which for the first time goes to Marinangeli/Hudspeth with the Ferrari #71 of AF Corse, beating the Lamborghini #163 in the final by Paverud/Paul (VSR). Disappointment for Alex Aka and Patrese, who could certainly aspire to something more based on what they showed during the season, but the mistake of the young son of art at the beginning also led to a penalty. With them, Tresor Attempto still wins the category title reserved for teams.

Pos

#

Classe

Piloti

Team

Auto

Giri

Distacco

1

40

Pro Cup

Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi

Tresor Orange 1

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

29



2

32

Pro Cup

Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

29

3.563

3

30

Gold Cup

Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

29

10.424

4

60

Pro Cup

Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli

VSR

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2

29

13.696

5

14

Pro Cup

Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe

Emil Frey Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

29

16.693

6

77

Silver Cup

Jordan Love, Frank Bird

Haupt Racing Team

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO

29

17.897

7

46

Pro Cup

Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

29

18.236

8

69

Pro Cup

Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen

Emil Frey Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

29

20.611

9

159

Pro Cup

Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe

Garage 59

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

29

24.242

10

44

Pro Cup

Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven

CLRT

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

29

25.142

11

21

Gold Cup

Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison

ComToYou Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

29

26.013

12

11

Pro Cup

Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase

ComToYou Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

29

27.646

13

31

Pro Cup

Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

29

32.808

14

90

Silver Cup

Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc

Madpanda Motorsport

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO

29

34.324

15

9

Gold Cup

Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco

Boutsen VDS

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

29

34.603

16

26

Gold Cup

Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard

Sainteloc Junior Team

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

29

35.116

17

54

Pro Cup

Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener

Dinamic GT

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

29

37.141

18

111

Pro Cup

Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald

JP Motorsport

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

29

43.297

19

71

Silver Cup

Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth

AF Corse

Ferrari 296 GT3

29

43.688

20

163

Silver Cup

Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul

VSR

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2

29

43.851

21

112

Gold Cup

Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski

JP Motorsport

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

29

46.021

22

27

Pro Cup

Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies

Sainteloc Junior Team

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

29

46.198

23

28

Silver Cup

Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini

Nova Race

Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2

29

46.671

24

18

Silver Cup

Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton

GSM AB1 GT3 Team

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo

29

1:00.375

25

99

Silver Cup

Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese

Tresor Attempto Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

28

1:17.035

26

10

Gold Cup

Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki

Boutsen VDS

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

24

44.906

NC

25

Pro Cup

Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard

Sainteloc Junior Team

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

12

-28:49.125

NC

88

Pro Cup

Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy

AKKODIS ASP Team

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO

2

-55:18.133

NC

68

Silver Cup

Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti

Nova Race

Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2

2

-55:13.758

NC

12

Pro Cup

Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert

ComToYou Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

2

-55:09.625