Ricardo Feller’s push at the end of this morning’s Qualifying in Zandvoort gave the Pole Position for Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe to the Tresor Orange 1 team.

On a dry track after the rain on Friday, the Swiss was also lucky by a matter of just a few seconds; as soon as he crossed the finish line in 1’32″290, taking the lead with the Audi #40 shared with Mattia Drudi, the red flag was waved due to the Lamborghini #18 driven by Paul Meijer (GSM AB1) going off the track, making the efforts of the pursuers who were trying to improve were in vain.

Feller also takes a precious point from a championship perspective, given that the Sprint Cup title is being played against the Mercedes pair of Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy, now first with +6.5 points.

And ‘Lello’ himself will find himself in third place for the first race of the Dutch weekend, having finished almost half a second behind Feller in the #88 AMG, preceded by the lively Laurin Heinrich at the wheel of the #44 Porsche entered by CLRT for this event.

#88 Akkodis ASP Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy

In the second row there will also be Andrea Caldarelli with the Lamborghini #60 of VSR thanks to the improvement at the end which allows the Abruzzo driver to get back on top and precede the BMW #32 of Dries Vanthoor (Team WRT) and the Audi #12 of Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Racing).

The #69 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing was only seventh with Albert Costa complaining about the final interruption, finding himself further behind than he really could have done. The Spaniard will be joined at the start by Christian Klien’s #111 McLaren (JP Motorsport), while his teammate Konsta Lappalainen is ninth in the #14 296 GT3.

Completing the Top 10 is Alex Aka at the wheel of the Audi #99 designed by Tresor Attempto with which he will try to secure the Silver Cup Class title paired with Lorenzo Patrese.

In this category, the #77 Mercedes of HRT driven by Jordan Love is second, sixteenth overall, while third and furthest behind is Marcus Paverud on the Lamborghini #163 of VSR, followed by the Honda #28 of Jacopo Guidetti (Nova Race) and the Ferrari # 71 by Nicola Marinangeli (AF Corse).

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

However, the thirteenth overall time earned Gilles Magnus the Pole Position of the Gold Cup, armed with the Audi #21 of Comtoyou Racing, capable of preceding the BMW #30 of Niklas Kruetten (Team WRT) by four places on the grid. Third in the category was Norbert Siedler driving the McLaren #112 of JP Motorsport, with the Audis of Boutsend VDS and Saintéloc behind him.

Valentino Rossi will finally start from 15th place on the grid with the #46 WRT BMW, finishing 1″1 behind the leader.

The start of Race 1 is scheduled for 2.00 pm.

Pos # Class Drivers Team Car Time Distance 1 40 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.290 2 44 Pro Cup Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:32.579 0.289 3 88 Pro Cup Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:32.739 0.449 4 60 Pro Cup Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:32.779 0.489 5 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:32.830 0.540 6 12 Pro Cup Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.836 0.546 7 69 Pro Cup Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:32.841 0.551 8 111 Pro Cup Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:33.028 0.738 9 14 Pro Cup Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:33.119 0.829 10 99 Silver Cup Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.127 0.837 11 25 Pro Cup Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.194 0.904 12 159 Pro Cup Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:33.239 0.94 9 13 21 Gold Cup Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.358 1.068 14 54 Pro Cup Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:33.392 1.102 15 46 Pro Cup Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:33.431 1.141 16 77 Silver Cup Jordan Love, Frank Bird Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:33.500 1.210 17 30 Gold Cup Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:33.538 1.248 18 31 Pro Cup Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:33.556 1.266 19 11 Pro Cup Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase ComToYou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.633 1.343 20 112 Gold Cup Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:33.839 1.549 21 9 Gold Cup Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.850 1.560 22 163 Silver Cup Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:33.908 1.618 23 28 Silver Cup Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 1:33.910 1.620 24 10 Gold Cup Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki Boutsen VDS Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:34.132 1.842 25 26 Gold Cup Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:34.150 1.860 26 71 Silver Cup Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 1:34.543 2.253 27 90 Silver Cup Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1 :34.545 2.255 28 18 Silver Cup Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton GSM AB1 GT3 Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 1:34.605 2.315 29 68 Silver Cup Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2 1:36.111 3.821 30 27 Pro Cup Gregoire Demousti er , Christopher Mies Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:36.303 4.013