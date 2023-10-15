Giacomo Altoè flies to take the Pole Position for Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe in Zandvoort, where this morning the track wet from overnight rain made Qualifying 2 even more treacherous for the protagonists of the Sprint Cup.
The 20-minute session began with the sun already making its way through the clouds, but most of the teams preferred to do the first laps with wet Pirellis, waiting to see the line dry and then fit the slicks .
This led the times to decrease as time passed and in the end even those who had more luck in not skidding ended up coming out on top, ending up beyond the infamous track limits, which on more than one occasion forced the judges to cancel the race. marked performance.
Furthermore, finding a clear track in front of them was also very important, given that with the track being improved, each driver tried to take advantage of every single second available on the clock to complete their flying lap.
Altoè was among the last to succeed, climbing the rankings and giving the record to Emil Frey Racing with the Ferrari 296 GT3 #14, beating Benjamin Goethe’s McLaren #159 (Garage 59) by just 0″012, which by then was savoring the record.
Maxime Martin was also great in putting the #46 BMW that the WRT driver shares with Valentino Rossi on the second row, therefore with the great opportunity to fight again for the podium already achieved yesterday with an amazing comeback by the two.
His teammate Calan Williams did very well, fourth on the BMW #30 and first in the Gold Cup Class, even if he was in the overall lead for a few moments and only overtaken in the final seconds.
The best of the Mercedes is the #77 of HRT driven by Frank Bird, taking the overall Top5 and Pole Position in the Silver Cup Class, while Charles Weerts will start sixth at the wheel of the #32 BMW of WRT, followed by the #69 Ferrari of Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing).
The battle for the PRO title is becoming more and more interesting: in Akkodis-ASP there was the fear of seeing Timur Boguslavskiy stuck in the middle of the group for the start, but the Russian – currently leader of the standings together with Raffaele Marciello – gets eighth timed in the Mercedes #88 and beats his bitter enemy Mattia Drudi.
The Tresor Orange 1 standard bearer did very well yesterday to win Race 1 paired with Ricardo Feller, less brilliant today finishing ninth in the Audi #40 without being able to find room to improve in the final, therefore seeing the situation get complicated in trying to defend the 2.5 points which keeps it ahead of the aforementioned rivals.
The comeback in the Silver Class won’t be easy either for Lorenzo Patrese, tenth overall with the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto and struggling with the comeback on Jordan Love (Mercedes #77).
In the Gold Cup Class, second and third place went to the Audis of Adam Eteki (#10 Boutsen VDS) and Finlay Hutchison (#21 Comtoyou), on the sixth row of the grid. The #9 of Alberto Di Folco (Boutsen VDS) is further away and will start 23rd.
The CLRT Porsche #44 driven by Ayhançan Guven was only 15th, followed by the Lamborghini #60 of Marco Mapelli (VSR).
The start of Race 2, with the titles of the three categories to be assigned, is scheduled for 2.00 pm.
Pos
#
Classe
Piloti
Team
Auto
Tempo
Distacco
1
14
Pro Cup
Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe
Emil Frey Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
1:37.189
2
159
Pro Cup
Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
1:37.201
0.012
3
46
Pro Cup
Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
1:37.704
0.515
4
30
Gold Cup
Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
1:37.746
0.557
5
77
Silver Cup
Jordan Love, Frank Bird
Haupt Racing Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
1:37.799
0.610
6
32
Pro Cup
Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
1:37.913
0.724
7
69
Pro Cup
Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
Emil Frey Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
1:38.283
1.094
8
88
Pro Cup
Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy
AKKODIS ASP Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
1:38.323
1.134
9
40
Pro Cup
Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
Tresor Orange 1
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.047
1.858
10
99
Silver Cup
Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.194
2.005
11
10
Gold Cup
Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki
Boutsen VDS
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.220
2.031
12
21
Gold Cup
Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
ComToYou Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.224
2.035
13
27
Pro Cup
Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.293
2.104
14
12
Pro Cup
Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
ComToYou Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.772
2.583
15
44
Pro Cup
Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven
CLRT
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
1:39.803
2.614
16
60
Pro Cup
Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli
VSR
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
1:39.845
2.656
17
11
Pro Cup
Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
ComToYou Racing
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:39.999
2.810
18
90
Silver Cup
Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc
Madpanda Motorsport
Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
1:40.124
2.935
19
26
Gold Cup
Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:40.154
2.965
20
163
Silver Cup
Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul
VSR
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
1:40.204
3.015
21
31
Pro Cup
Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
1:40.747
3.558
22
71
Silver Cup
Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
1:40.884
3.695
23
9
Gold Cup
Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
Boutsen VDS
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:40.919
3.730
24
68
Silver Cup
Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti
Nova Race
Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
1:41.108
3.919
25
28
Silver Cup
Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini
Nova Race
Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
1:41.754
4.565
26
54
Pro Cup
Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener
Dinamic GT
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
1:42.192
5.003
27
18
Silver Cup
Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton
GSM AB1 GT3 Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
1:42.473
5.284
28
25
Pro Cup
Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
1:43.269
6.080
29
112
Gold Cup
Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
JP Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
1:44.590
7.401
30
111
Pro Cup
Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald
JP Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
1:44.643
7.45
