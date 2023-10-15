Giacomo Altoè flies to take the Pole Position for Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe in Zandvoort, where this morning the track wet from overnight rain made Qualifying 2 even more treacherous for the protagonists of the Sprint Cup.

The 20-minute session began with the sun already making its way through the clouds, but most of the teams preferred to do the first laps with wet Pirellis, waiting to see the line dry and then fit the slicks .

This led the times to decrease as time passed and in the end even those who had more luck in not skidding ended up coming out on top, ending up beyond the infamous track limits, which on more than one occasion forced the judges to cancel the race. marked performance.

Furthermore, finding a clear track in front of them was also very important, given that with the track being improved, each driver tried to take advantage of every single second available on the clock to complete their flying lap.

Action on the track

Photo by: SRO

Altoè was among the last to succeed, climbing the rankings and giving the record to Emil Frey Racing with the Ferrari 296 GT3 #14, beating Benjamin Goethe’s McLaren #159 (Garage 59) by just 0″012, which by then was savoring the record.

Maxime Martin was also great in putting the #46 BMW that the WRT driver shares with Valentino Rossi on the second row, therefore with the great opportunity to fight again for the podium already achieved yesterday with an amazing comeback by the two.

His teammate Calan Williams did very well, fourth on the BMW #30 and first in the Gold Cup Class, even if he was in the overall lead for a few moments and only overtaken in the final seconds.

The best of the Mercedes is the #77 of HRT driven by Frank Bird, taking the overall Top5 and Pole Position in the Silver Cup Class, while Charles Weerts will start sixth at the wheel of the #32 BMW of WRT, followed by the #69 Ferrari of Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing).

The battle for the PRO title is becoming more and more interesting: in Akkodis-ASP there was the fear of seeing Timur Boguslavskiy stuck in the middle of the group for the start, but the Russian – currently leader of the standings together with Raffaele Marciello – gets eighth timed in the Mercedes #88 and beats his bitter enemy Mattia Drudi.

The Tresor Orange 1 standard bearer did very well yesterday to win Race 1 paired with Ricardo Feller, less brilliant today finishing ninth in the Audi #40 without being able to find room to improve in the final, therefore seeing the situation get complicated in trying to defend the 2.5 points which keeps it ahead of the aforementioned rivals.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi

Photo by: SRO

The comeback in the Silver Class won’t be easy either for Lorenzo Patrese, tenth overall with the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto and struggling with the comeback on Jordan Love (Mercedes #77).

In the Gold Cup Class, second and third place went to the Audis of Adam Eteki (#10 Boutsen VDS) and Finlay Hutchison (#21 Comtoyou), on the sixth row of the grid. The #9 of Alberto Di Folco (Boutsen VDS) is further away and will start 23rd.

The CLRT Porsche #44 driven by Ayhançan Guven was only 15th, followed by the Lamborghini #60 of Marco Mapelli (VSR).

The start of Race 2, with the titles of the three categories to be assigned, is scheduled for 2.00 pm.

Pos

#

Classe

Piloti

Team

Auto

Tempo

Distacco

1

14

Pro Cup

Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe

Emil Frey Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

1:37.189



2

159

Pro Cup

Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe

Garage 59

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

1:37.201

0.012

3

46

Pro Cup

Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

1:37.704

0.515

4

30

Gold Cup

Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

1:37.746

0.557

5

77

Silver Cup

Jordan Love, Frank Bird

Haupt Racing Team

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO

1:37.799

0.610

6

32

Pro Cup

Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

1:37.913

0.724

7

69

Pro Cup

Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen

Emil Frey Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

1:38.283

1.094

8

88

Pro Cup

Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy

AKKODIS ASP Team

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO

1:38.323

1.134

9

40

Pro Cup

Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi

Tresor Orange 1

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.047

1.858

10

99

Silver Cup

Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese

Tresor Attempto Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.194

2.005

11

10

Gold Cup

Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki

Boutsen VDS

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.220

2.031

12

21

Gold Cup

Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison

ComToYou Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.224

2.035

13

27

Pro Cup

Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies

Sainteloc Junior Team

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.293

2.104

14

12

Pro Cup

Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert

ComToYou Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.772

2.583

15

44

Pro Cup

Laurin Heinrich, Ayhancan Güven

CLRT

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

1:39.803

2.614

16

60

Pro Cup

Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli

VSR

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2

1:39.845

2.656

17

11

Pro Cup

Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase

ComToYou Racing

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:39.999

2.810

18

90

Silver Cup

Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc

Madpanda Motorsport

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO

1:40.124

2.935

19

26

Gold Cup

Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard

Sainteloc Junior Team

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:40.154

2.965

20

163

Silver Cup

Marcus Paverud, Maximilian Paul

VSR

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2

1:40.204

3.015

21

31

Pro Cup

Thomas Neubauer, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer

Team WRT

BMW M4 GT3

1:40.747

3.558

22

71

Silver Cup

Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth

AF Corse

Ferrari 296 GT3

1:40.884

3.695

23

9

Gold Cup

Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco

Boutsen VDS

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:40.919

3.730

24

68

Silver Cup

Erwin Zanotti, Alex Frassineti

Nova Race

Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2

1:41.108

3.919

25

28

Silver Cup

Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini

Nova Race

Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2

1:41.754

4.565

26

54

Pro Cup

Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener

Dinamic GT

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

1:42.192

5.003

27

18

Silver Cup

Paul Meijer, Harley Haughton

GSM AB1 GT3 Team

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo

1:42.473

5.284

28

25

Pro Cup

Patric Niederhauser, Erwan Bastard

Sainteloc Junior Team

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

1:43.269

6.080

29

112

Gold Cup

Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski

JP Motorsport

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

1:44.590

7.401

30

111

Pro Cup

Christian Klien, Dean Macdonald

JP Motorsport

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

1:44.643

7.45