A twist one hour from the start of the last and decisive Sprint Cup race of the GT World Challenge Europe, with the BMW #46 of Team WRT inheriting the Pole Position for the second round in Zandvoort.

Finishing in third place, Maxime Martin – who shares the wheel of the M4 with Valentino Rossi – will start from first due to the penalty inflicted on Giacomo Altoè and Benjamin Goethe.

The Emil Frey Racing standard-bearer, who had achieved the best time with the Ferrari #14, was dropped 3 positions in the grid as he was caught not lifting his foot in the first sector with yellow flags displayed.

The same fate befell the boy from Garage 59, who by 0.012 had finished second in the #159 McLaren.

This will therefore put Martin ahead of everyone, joined at the start by the #30 BMW of his teammate Calan Williams, with Frank Bird moving up to 3rd at the wheel of the #77 HRT Mercedes with which he leads the Silver Cup Class.

Altoè drops back to fourth place, followed by Goethe for Race 2 which is scheduled to start at 2.00 pm, while a heavy downpour hit Zandvoort again right after Qualifying.

