132 GPs contested, 12 victories, 33 podiums, 2 poles, two world titles, one in Moto3 and one in MotoGP: today we’re talking about Joan Mir, I’m Zam, this is #atuttogas the Moto.it #podcast

October 29, 2023

Born in Palma de Mallorca on 1 September 1997, Joan debuted in the Moto3 world championship in 2015, as a replacement for the injured Ono. In 2016 he made his first full season with the Leopard team, teammate of Fabio Quartararo, winning a race.

In 2017 he remained in the same team, but changed bikes and won the world title with two races to spare. In 2018 he is in Moto2 and in 2019 he immediately moved to MotoGP, chosen by Davide Brivio to replace Andrea Iannone on the Suzuki.

He gets hurt in Brno, misses two races, but in 2020 he is MotoGP world champion: at just 23 years oldhas already won two titles, despite starting motorbike racing much later than average. He is having a very difficult season with Honda, with many falls and zero satisfaction. Hard, very hard. How are you experiencing this situation? We ask Joan Mir, because he is the guest of this episode of #atuttogas.

