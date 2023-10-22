Repeated successes, monopolized podiums, a motorcycle coveted by all. Today we talk about Ducati, I am the Zam, this is the 136th episode of a #atuttogas the Sunday #podcast of Moto.it

October 22, 2023

The difficult years seem very distant: since mid-2021, Ducati riders have won the most races of all. Eight bikes on the track, all competitive: in 2022 here is the title with Francesco Bagnaia. Is it the apotheosis? No, far from it, in 2023 the situation is even better, with three riders competing for the title: the first (in the ranking) of the official team; the second with the official Desmosedici but in a satellite team; the third with a GP22 from a satellite team. In short, nothing more can be done.

Are you sure? Here it is Marc Márquez arrives in 2024, for something that is in some ways historic: we had never seen a rider leave HRC to go racing with a motorcycle from the previous year with a satellite team. As if that wasn’t enough, Andrea Iannone also arrives in SBK.

How do you manage all this? We ask Paolo Ciabatti, sporting director of Ducati Corse: Paolo is the guest of the new episode of #atuttogas.

