In the garage it is a fundamental yet discreet presence: it is always there, but you almost don’t notice it. Today we’re talking about Vito Bezzecchi, I’m Zam, this is Moto.it’s Sunday #podcast at #atuttogas

October 15, 2023

The mechanical workshop, the great passion for motorbikes: Vito’s story is that of many fathers. Marco was little when he received his first minibike as a gift, which at first also put him a little scared.

In 2007, the first races, in 2009 the first victories, from then on the first dreams of reaching the world championship. How was this period experienced in the family? And the next one, when the Bez actually made it to the world championship, until the first victory in MotoGP, in 2023 in Argentina? And how does a father experience this intense period, full of satisfactions, with so many recognitions for his son, not only sporting, but also human? There is only one person who can answer: Vito Bezzecchi. And Vito is the guest of this episode of #atuttogas.

#atuttogas returns next Sunday: another episode worth listening to, also on the main podcast platforms.