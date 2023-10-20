148 GPs contested, 14 victories, 43 podiums, 32 poles, one world title in Moto3. Today we talk about Jorge Martin, I am the Zam, this is #atuttogas the Moto.it #podcast

October 20, 2023

Born in Madrid on 29 January 1998, Martin arrived at the world championship in 2015, after winning the Rookies Cup. The first victory came in 2017 with the Gresini team, the team with which he won the title in 2018.

In 2019 he moved to Moto2, where he achieved two successes, in 2021 he was in MotoGP, winning a race already in his first season. In MotoGP, so far, he has climbed to the top step of the podium four times, for a total of 15 podiums and 11 poles.

Today, with five GPs to go, the title is being fought for with Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, his great adversaries even in the past. How do you experience all this at 25? We ask Jorge Martin, because Jorge is the guest of this episode of #atuttogas.

