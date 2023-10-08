166 GPs contested, 11 victories, 27 podiums, 8 poles, 1 world title in Moto2. Today we talk about Franco Morbidelli, I am Zam, this is #atuttogas the Sunday #podcast of Moto.it

October 8, 2023

Born in Rome on 4 December 1994, Morbidelli arrived at the world championship following a different path from most riders: in 2013 he won the SuperStock 600 title and in 2014 he made his full-time debut in Moto2, a category in which he had already played three races in the previous season. In 2017 he achieved his first victory in the world championship in the same year he won the title.

Switch to MotoGP: in 2018, with Honda, he was Rookie of the yearin 2019 he moved to Yamaha e in 2020 he triumphs three timesreaching the podium five times overall. He is vice world championin a season where he proves to be the strongest and fastest.

In 2021, 2022 and 2023 many difficulties, but in 2024 he will ride the official Ducati of the Pramac team. How did you experience these seasons? How do you tolerate certain disappointments? What are the expectations for what appears to be the opportunity of a lifetime? We ask Franco Morbidelli, because he is the guest of this new episode of #atuttogas.

#atuttogas returns next Sunday: another episode worth listening to, also on the main podcast platforms.