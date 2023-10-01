Born in Nice, France, on April 20, 1999, Fabio Quartararo made his debut in the world championship in 2015: his performances and results obtained up to that point are so extraordinary that the regulations are changed for him, he can sign up for Moto3 even though he has not yet turned 16.

The start is complicated, in Moto3 he never manages to triumph; he succeeded in Moto2, in 2018, with Luca Boscoscuro’s SpeedUP. In 2019 he moves to MotoGP, many, including myself, believe it is a gamblebut with the satellite team Yamaha he achieved extraordinary results, reaching win the title with the official Yamaha in 2021.

In 2022 he will fight until the last race with Francesco Bagnaia, despite the obvious inferiority of his M1 and in 2023 the season is complicated. So difficult that, I admit, before recording this podcast I had a thousand doubts: what can I ask Fabio, how can I involve a pilot, a boy who finds himself in this situation through no fault of his own? But here is the Indian GP, ​​a third place which certifies, once again, all its value. It’s enough? We ask Fabio Quartararo: he is the guest of the 133rd episode of #atuttogas.

#atuttogas returns next Sunday: another episode worth listening to, also on the main podcast platforms.