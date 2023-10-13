According to the former king of the paparazzi, after Zaniolo, Tonali and Fagioli the Italian-Polish winger of the Giallorossi would also be involved

Fabrizio Corona doesn’t stop. After having mentioned the names of Zaniolo, Tonali and Fagioli as part of the investigation relating to betting, Dillingernews revealed a fourth name through his website: according to the former king of the paparazzi, it would be Nicola Zalewski, a Polish winger of Rome.

Born in Tivoli in 2001, raised in Italy but of Polish nationality due to his parents, this year Zalewski played six matches (four in the league and two in the Europa League). In the last three games he remained on the bench. He has 12 games with the Polish national team.