They have revealed the length of Netflix’s Rebel Moon and it is director Zack Snyder’s shortest film in 12 years.

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder is preparing for a new chapter in his film career with Rebel Moon, his upcoming space opera produced by Netflix. However, the film has already achieved something surprising by breaking an unexpected record in the filmmaker’s filmography, which spans more than a decade.

Zack Snyder is a director known for his bold and often sprawling approach to his films. From his debut with Dawn of the Dead in 2004 to his most recent work with Army of the Dead, the length of his films has consistently exceeded two hours, and has even reached four hours in the case of Justice League by Zack Snyder. However, Rebel Moon distances itself from this trend and offers a duration of only 1 hour and 50 minutes, making it its shortest film since Sucker Punch in 2011 (also 1 hour and 50 minutes), as confirmed by Netflix.

It really is a movie cut in two.

This shorter runtime may surprise fans of Zack Snyder, as expansive narratives and long runtimes have been a hallmark of his films. However, it is important to note that Rebel Moon is really two films. Since instead of making a 3 or 4 hour feature film, we will see Part 1: The Fire Girl starting December 22, 2023 and we will have to wait until April 19, 2024 for the arrival of Part 2: The Scar. At least he hasn’t made 2 movies of 3 hours each.

What is it about?

The story of Rebel Moon takes place in a galaxy dominated by a tyrant empire, where a small colony suffers constant abuse from the emperor’s army. Desperate from mistreatment, they send a mysterious young woman on a mission to gather an army of allies and fight against the oppressive government, hoping to restore peace and balance.

The film will have action, emotion, epic music and slow motion, that is, everything that distinguishes Zack Snyder’s filmography. Let’s hope the story is also up to par.

En el reparto destacan Sofia Boutella, Cary Elwes, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone, Bae Doona, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, Corey Stoll, Cleopatra Coleman y Stuart Martin.

Do you want to see Rebel Moon?