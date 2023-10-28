The creator of the Gears of War video game is backing director Zack Snyder for the film adaptation.

The adaptation of video games to cinema has been a growing trend in the film industry in recent years. Among the titles that have been targeted to make the leap to the big screen is Gears of War, the iconic Xbox shooter that has left its mark on the gaming community. And while Hollywood revives these adaptations, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski has one choice in mind that could excite fans: director Zack Snyder.

Known for directing hit films like 300 and Watchmen, as well as having left his mark on the world of DC Comics superheroes with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and his version of Justice League, Zack Snyder has emerged as an ideal candidate to carry out the adaptation of Gears of War. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about his possible involvement in the project, and now Bleszinski has backed this choice.

These are the words of Cliff Bleszinski.

In an interview with ComicBook, Cliff Bleszinski shared his excitement for a reboot of the Gears of War franchise and spoke candidly about the film adaptation in development. When asked if he would like to see Zack Snyder direct the film, Bleszinski expressed his admiration for the visionary director’s work and highlighted his suitability for the project.

“To be honest, I think Zack Snyder is an incredible director when working with existing intellectual property. I think when he did it, I think he was the remake of Dawn of the Dead, some of his superhero movies, when he made 300 he defined a whole genre of cinema, slow motion and fast pans. Dawn of the Dead, I turned it off halfway through, I thought it was terrible. That’s right, I said it. But his fans are rabid as hell and the thing is, I think he would fit perfectly into it.”

Zack Snyder (imagen de cordenpress)

Bleszinski chooses Dave Bautista to play Marcus Fenix.

“I used to say in the past that I didn’t want a great wrestler to play Marcus Fenix. And then I had the epiphany from years ago, wrestlers are not just athletes, they are actors. We had that epiphany in the ’80s. We thought: Wait a minute, this could be a staging. But they’re still ruining their bodies and having to exercise a lot, and possibly taking HGH and steroids and all that. Dave Batista, the guy dressed in Gears armor online. He’s shown the range of him from the last Blade Runner movie to Drax and all that. In Knock at the Cabin, he has great reach. I think he would be perfect for that. He has the body type and, once again, I am happy to give my two cents, but the biggest thing I hope is that he has heart.”

Gears of War

In addition, we must remember that Dave Bautista knows what it is like to work with Zack Snyder, since they both coincided in Army of the Dead.

Hollywood’s interest in bringing Gears of War to the big screen has been around for over a decade, and it looks like it could finally come to fruition. But… Will Zack Snyder be the director? Let’s hope they confirm it soon.

Source CB.