Although he did not appear in the 2017 film, in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, Darkseid was the big villain and left a doubt that now has an explanation.

Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League managed to capture the attention and hearts of DCEU fans with its original and dark approach. However, as with any film, it was not without criticism and plot errors. One of these script holes was pointed out by a fan regarding Darkseid’s anti-life equation, a central element in the film’s story.

A user of the social network Vero raised the question of why Darkseid, played by Ray Porter, forgot that Earth had defeated his army and was now hosting the Mother Boxes, key elements to the anti-life equation. Zack Snyder, always willing to interact with fans, offered a simple explanation.

This is the revelation.

Zack Snyder explained that Darkseid almost died when he returned to Apokolips after the defeat on Earth. He was caught in a power struggle and it was a considerable time before he could return to lead there. Furthermore, everyone who had previously accompanied him had been killed in the fighting.

Zack Snyder (cordenpress)

This answer offers an interesting perspective on Darkseid’s plot and his role in Zack Snyder’s DCEU. It shows that the filmmaker took into account even the most minute details of the story, suggesting that Darkseid had a much larger role in the future of DC’s shared cinematic universe. Although, we don’t really know why he forgot that the Mother Boxes were on Earth. Maybe in the sequel that they won’t make, he would have explored the villain’s past and everything would have made more sense.

Even though Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU is largely being superseded by James Gunn and Peter Safran’s direction, fans can still dream of a Darkseid return in the future. With the continued expansion and exploration of the DCU, nothing seems to be off the table.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see the full version of Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU, his contribution to the world of superheroes is still notable, and his explanation of Darkseid adds valuable context to the 2021 Justice League film. story that did not reach theaters and that can be seen on HBO Max.