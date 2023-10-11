Dan Harmon, the creator of the series, stated that he had a secret meeting with Zack Snyder for possible inclusion in the film.

With the series preparing for the premiere of its seventh season, Harmon spoke about his future plans and about a secret meeting he had with Zack Snyder to talk about what is to come. According to what he says, the former director of Justice League He summoned him to his office at Warner Bros. to discuss the potential of making a “Rick & Morty” movie.

Harmon clarified that the director did not ask him to direct ithe simply expressed his fanaticism for the series and commented: “Is there any way I can help get that movie started using my Snyder-mania?” “So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut, so we can have six hours of Rick and The Morty Movie and three hours of it are in black and white,” Harmon jokingly added in the interview for THR (The Hollywood Reporter).

What will we see in the movie?

Waiting for the premiere of his seventh season on Adult Swim next October 15Harmon appears very willing to bring his franchise to theaters. There is no concrete idea yet, much less a script, but “I felt like maybe it was time to get things going,” the creator said after meeting with more people within Warner Bros.

“My philosophy would simply be Take a Rick and Morty adventure, spend a ton of extra money on it, and make it 90 minutes long.” Harmon said, for those who want to get an idea of ​​which way this story could go. And for the distrustful, the creator of the series himself said that it will simply be more of the same but on a large scale: “Not to try to earn its movie status by virtue of canonical dramatic changes of tone or anything like that, but rather just make it a super badass episode of Rick & Morty”.