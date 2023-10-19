Suara.com – Chairman of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir have issued a Police Record Certificate (SKCK) and a certificate of never having been convicted from the district court.

The two certificates are thought to be one of the requirements to run as a presidential candidate (bacawapres) for Prabowo Subianto.

Even so, until now the Gerindra Party has not said for certain who Prabowo will propose to be his vice presidential candidate.

In fact, the Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, admitted that he did not know that Erick Thohir and Yusril Ihza Mahendra had taken care of the SKCK and the certificate had never been punished.

“Yes, I don’t know what the purpose of making the SKCK is. But go ahead, there’s no problem,” said Muzani when met by media crew on Jalan Sriwijaya I, South Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023) evening.

Behind it all, what are Yusril and Erick like? Who is more suitable to be Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate? Here’s the review.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra’s track record

Yusril Ihza Mahendra has served as General Chair of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) for three periods, namely 1998-2004, 2014-2019 and 2019-2024.

Apart from being a politician, Yusril is also an academic and expert in Constitutional Law (HTN). His career as an academic began when he taught constitutional law courses at the University of Indonesia.

In government, Yusril has served as minister in three cabinets, namely as Minister of Law and Legislation from 1999 to 2001. Then Minister of Law and Human Rights from 2001 to 2004, and Minister of State Secretary from 2004 to 2007.

Apart from that, Yusril also became a legal practitioner by establishing a lawyer’s office with his younger brother Yusron Ihza Mahendra, which was named Ihza & Ihza Law Firm.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra’s assets

Yusril’s assets were recorded in the LHKPN in 2007, when he last served as Minister of State Secretary.

At that time, in the LHKPN, Yusril’s assets were recorded at IDR 1.62 billion, consisting of land and buildings worth IDR 20,310,000.

Then there are also movable assets in the form of transportation equipment and other machinery worth IDR 105,000,000. It is known that Yusril also has plantation assets worth IDR 94 million.

Apart from that, there are also other movable assets in the form of precious metals, precious stones, art items and others whose value reaches IDR 1,328,677,000.

Yusril also has assets in the form of investment instruments in the form of current accounts and other cash equivalents worth IDR 75,375,911.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra’s electability

In a survey conducted by the Indonesian Strategy Parameters survey institute on 1-7 October 2023, Yusril was in the top position as vice presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto.

In the survey involving 1,200 respondents, Yusril’s electability was at 19.6 percent, even ahead of Erick Thohir.

Responding to the survey results, political communication expert Emrus Sihombing assessed that Yusril has a number of advantages, including that he is a professional and has the spirit of a leader and has experience in government.

Emrus also assesses Yusril as a figure who is close to all groups, including religious figures, so he can easily enter various communities.

Erick Thohir’s track record

Before entering government, Erick Thohir was an entrepreneur and was a member of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI).

He began to come into contact with power when he was entrusted with leading the organization of the biggest sporting event in Asia, namely the 2018 Asian Games.

The Asian Games event was a great success and attracted admiration from the international world. A year later, he was trusted to become Chair of the Jokowi-Maruf Amin National Campaign Team (TKN).

Erick Thohir’s hard work was not in vain. He succeeded in ushering in the Jokowi-Maruf Amin pair as president and vice president of Indonesia in 2019. After Jokowi-Maruf was inaugurated, he was trusted to be Minister of BUMN until now.

Erick Thohir now also serves as General Chair of PSSI. However, outside of his position as Minister of BUMN and Chairman of PSSI, Erick often receives special assignments from President Jokowi.

Erick Thohir’s assets

According to the LHKPN reported in 2022, Erick Thohir has fantastic assets, reaching IDR 2.3 trillion.

His assets consist of 34 plots of land and buildings spread across a number of regions in Indonesia. The value of the land and buildings owned by Erick reaches IDR 354 billion.

He also owns two Mercedes Benz cars and a Honda motorbike worth IDR 1.8 billion. Then there are also other movable assets worth IDR 27 billion.

Apart from that, Erick also has cash and cash equivalents of IDR 209 billion and other assets worth IDR 159 billion.

Among Erick’s assets, the ones with the greatest value are securities whose value reaches IDR 1.7 trillion. However, Erick also has a debt of IDR 165 billion.

Erick Thohir’s electability

In a survey conducted by Politika Research & Consulting last September, Erick Thohir had the highest electability as a vice presidential candidate, at 16.8 percent.

He outperformed other names, namely Ridwan Kamil who was in second place with electability of 16.4 percent and Muhaimin Iskandar with 15.4 percent.

Below him are names such as Sandiaga Uno, Gibran Rakabuming, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Airlangga Hartarto.

The survey was conducted on 1,200 respondents with a margin of error of around 2.7 percent.

