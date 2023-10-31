The Veracruz performer and singer, Yurithe Next Saturday, November 4 in it Telmex Auditorium Of the municipality of Zapopan as part of his tour “Euphoria”which started last year.

The Mexican performer assured that she will continue in the same line of innovating, presenting new things in her shows thinking mainly about her audience and that each one has surprises, this taking into account that in 2022 the Mexican singer had already attended the same Telmex Auditorium to make a presentation, although on that occasion, it was part of the first events of his Euforia tour.

“I am very passionate about what I do, I love what I do, I like to surprise my audience, I like to reinvent myself, I like to always be doing things and that is what keeps me current and my shows are always different as they are.” which I am going to present on the 4th (November). I presented it last year, I saw all the success that Euforia is having and we said: ‘well, let’s go to the second part’, it will be super interesting and we have to give Euforia a foothold “.

Con 59 years old and less than 3 months after turning 60Yuri performs again in Guadalajara to close the Euforia tour, although he assured that in his next presentations, he has already begun the renovation of his show, including costumes, choreographies, videos that accompany his songs, dancers, among other details despite the fact that He considered it to be one of the most complicated shows of his career.

“Euforia is one of the most complicated shows, but obviously I know that when I reach the sixth floor (60 years), things are going to change some areas, I’m not going to stop dancing, I’m not going to stop doing all this because it’s part of one day I wanted to do it.”

The artist from Veracruz mentioned that part of the complications she has in carrying out “Euforia” is that it also serves as producer of the show, unlike other artists; He even told an anecdote about the artist, Maria JoseI asked him how he carried out his events despite so many activities he has to do.

He announced that for next year, he will have new activities, including the end of the “Euforia” tour, although it will not be until the next few months when he reveals what the project will consist of, although he did assure that it will impact everyone, mainly his fans.

