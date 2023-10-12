At the end of 2020, Netflix confirmed a live-action series of Yu Yu Hakusho, the popular manga and anime by Yoshihiro Togashi. We have news for you if you are a fan of the adventures of Yusuke and company, because the production finally has a release date and it will arrive this year.

When will the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series debut on Netflix?

Everything is ready for the premiere of the Yu Yu Hakusho series on Netflix, so fans will be able to enjoy it at the end of the year. To be exact, the production will be available on the platform starting December 14.

The series in the hands of director Sho Tsukikawa and screenwriter Tatsuro Mishima will stick to the original work of Togashi, a manga artist known mainly for Hunter x Hunter. Companies like FAME’S. Project and Robot Communications are responsible for the music and production of the series, respectively.

On screen we will see the actors Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke, Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. Netflix stated that its level of commitment to adapting this work was the same as with One Piece, so fans can expect great results.

“Taking 5 years to complete the production of Yu Yu Hakusho, the team painstakingly ensured that the subtleties of each character’s emotions were accurately represented in the adaptation. The fusion of cutting-edge technology and the passion for staying faithful to the original material promises to make this adaptation stand out in the world of live-action anime,” the company stated.

This is how the protagonists of Yu Yu Hakusho look

