In everyday life, there are many things that you use without paying attention to the details. Some products, although seemingly simple, hide features that can make your life much easier.

And one of the most common objects in the kitchen, aluminum foil, is no exception. Surely it has happened to you more than once that you are cooking, trying to wrap food with this paper, and suddenly, the roll flies out of the box, or unrolls in all directions, which in the end turns out to be frustrating.

A Reddit user made an incredible revelation that surprised everyone on this social network. He shared with the community that aluminum foil boxes have a hidden secret which can make life easier in the kitchen.

The little secret of aluminum foil

Have you looked at the two little tabs on the sides of the aluminum foil box? Well, it turns out that they are not just an ornament, but They have a very practical utility, unknown to manyeven by housewives.

These tabs, also called holes, are mainly used to hold the roll of aluminum foil in place and prevent it from coming out when you cut it.

If you look closely at the box, you will find these two tabs on the ends. When pressed inward, they engage the tube and hold it in place, preventing it from coming out during use. It is a simple mechanism, but very practical.

Many people have been surprised to discover this trick and have begun to share it on other social networks, such as X and Facebook, but it has baffled the majority of users on Reddit, which is why it has quickly become a viral topic.

With this practical cardboard mechanism, you will no longer have to fight with a roll that resists. Now, you just have to adjust the tabs, position the tube and pull the paper you want. A simple detail that will make things easier for you in the kitchen.