The popular YouTuber SSSniperWolf has had to apologize after YouTube temporarily demonetized her channel, due to her actions on Instagram. Something that was criticized by JacksFilms himself on October 17, 2023asking the platform why it had not taken action before against the content creator, after she doxxed her on her Instagram Stories.

In case you are not familiar with the term, doxxing refers to the act of revealing or exposing a person’s confidential and private personal information online, generally referring to situations in which individuals or groups, often with malicious intent, collect and publish private information about someone without their consent. This is exactly what the well-known YouTuber is accused of, which has her temporarily punished and under harsh controversy.

YouTube “temporarily” punishes SSSniperwolf

According to one publication of Twitter/X on October 20, YouTube confirmed that they have “temporarily” demonetized the YouTuber. In its statement, the platform indicates: “We confirm that SSSniperWolf has received a temporary suspension of monetization according to Creator Responsibility policies. Off-platform actions that put the personal safety of others at risk harm our community and the behavior of both. parties is not what we want on YouTube. We hope everyone will help move this conversation to a better place.”

The community calls for permanent punishment

A measure that immediately caused several users to comment and criticize what YouTube said, making it clear that practically no one is happy with the fact that the punishment is temporary. This can be read in the responses, where for example one person says: “Behavior on both sides? Here clearly one person is being targeted and harmed, and it’s JacksFilms! What a ridiculous statement,” one user responded. Other said: “Both sides? Are you kidding me? Jack and his wife did absolutely nothing wrong! Lia cheated on him! According to her own terms of service, for off-platform behavior, she should be permanently banned! She “He doxxed over 5 million people’s home and threatened their lives, and that’s it?”

SSSniperwolf apologizes

Through a publication On his Twitter/X account, SSSniperwolf expressed his apologies regarding his recent demonetization. In her statements, the popular creator regretted her actions and recognized that these are inexcusable. She addressed her apology to JacksFilms, the YouTube platform, the entire creator community, and her loyal fans, expressing her regret for not providing a better example in proper conflict resolution.

