Google continues to experiment with minor tweaks and changes to improve YouTube and the experience of all its users. It recently presented very interesting new features related to audio, interface and content search in general.

The company promised that the adjustments will be very useful for both conventional users and content creators. Below, we detail the news that will be released little by little worldwide in the coming days.

Attractive news is on its way to YouTube

Find out: Japanese YouTuber condemned for uploading videos with spoilers for games and anime

Related video: The 5 famous people who are more gamers than you

These new features will improve your YouTube experience

Through a statement, Matthew Darby, director of product management at YouTube, announced the next news that the platform will receive. To start, there is good news for users who consume content on mobile phones and with headphones, as a new feature called Steady Volume will reduce volume differences between videos.

This way, there will be no abrupt jumps in volume while users consume their favorite content. This novelty was released this week, so it is a matter of little time before it is available worldwide. The function will be activated automatically and can also be deactivated.

Users will also be able to search for songs by playing them, singing them or humming them. As you imagine, this novelty works thanks to artificial intelligence. It will be rolled out to Android devices in the future.

On the other hand, enjoying videos at higher playback speeds will soon be easier. Users simply press and hold any part of the player to automatically double the speed. When you release, the speed will be restored to the original, so it is an ideal function to search for specific parts of the videos or simply consume them in less time.

YouTube will have extra audio and AI search options

There will be more news regarding search in videos, as larger preview thumbnails will be implemented. This way, it will be easier for users to identify what they are looking for. It will also be possible to return to the original moment of the video by simply stopping searching and lifting your finger.

Another novelty seeks to ensure that users do not interrupt their videos due to an accidental touch on the screen. So the platform will have a lock screen on mobile phones that will allow you to view the videos and prevent accidental touches from moving them forward, slowing them down, pausing them, closing them or changing them to another one.

YouTube will also unify the Library tab and Account page into a new home section called You. From there users will find videos, playlists, their history, downloads, purchases, their account settings and much more.

YouTube will make minor but necessary adjustments

When will the new features be available for YouTube?

Google released some of the new features mentioned this week. Among them is the Stable Volume option, the lock screen to avoid interruptions and the new You section. While they are now available in some regions, they may take a little longer to reach certain countries.

Therefore, we recommend you see if you can now update your YouTube application on Android mobile devices. Otherwise, you will have to wait a little longer for the update to be released in your region. The rest of the news will arrive little by little and there is still no specific date for it.

In case you missed it: YouTube only lets you watch 3 videos if you use an ad blocker in new test

Related video: Streamers who almost ruined their careers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente