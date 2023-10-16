YouTube is not happy that some people look for ways to skip ads. This reality became evident middle of this year when the video platform launched a strategy to encourage users to deactivate ad blockers or, failing that, pay for premium.

First, it started showing a notice stating that “ad blockers are not allowed” and later another one appeared warning that the video player would stop working after three uses. These two measures, it should be noted, are part of a “global experiment.” Now, this has begun to change.

YouTube gets serious about ad blockers

Last week, a growing number of YouTube users using ad blockers they started sharing on X (before Twitter) screenshots from various platform notices clearly against these browser add-ons. And, as we’ll see below, it didn’t seem like a random scenario.

A spokesperson told Insider that YouTube had launched “a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience.” These statements came almost at the same time as an Adblock publication about it.

One of the notices that YouTube shows to users who use ad blockers

At this time it is not clear whether YouTube’s experiment is still just that, an experiment, or the platform is actually applying this measure as final for its global community. In any case, YouTube’s support page provides some clarity on the company’s stance on ad blockers.

“When you block YouTube ads, you violate YouTube’s Terms of Service,” the page says. In this sense, they add that “if you use ad blockers, we will ask you to allow ads on YouTube or to register for YouTube Premium.” But it doesn’t end there, there is still more.

“If you continue to use ad blockers, we may block your video from playing. To avoid interruption, allows ads on YouTube or sign up for YouTube Premium,” the text concludes. As we can see, YouTube is taking a firmer stance than we have seen so far.

It should be noted that these developments come at a time when some users are complaining that video ads (even those that cannot be skipped) are increasing on the platform. And, on the other hand, the growing popularity of Shorts can be negative for the company’s advertising revenue.

Images: YouTube | Screenshots | Alexander Shatov

