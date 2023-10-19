The pandemic period and its subsequent stage saw financial difficulties for companies and platforms of the digital age. The hangover after heavy investments that resulted in losses or mediocre results led some companies to take a feared step: some opting for ads, others for increases or new subscription levels, and still others applying restrictive measures. Today, one more platform has joined, in fact one of the big ones, YouTube, which is currently the subject of criticism and attacks.

YouTube won’t let you watch videos unless you disable your ad blocker

YouTube, the video platform owned by Google became a trend for the worse a few hours ago after users in different parts of the world reported that their experience was excessively affected by the use of an ad blocker. Then, the number of complaints on social networks increased considerably and it is believed that this is the expansion of the pilot program that was tested last summer with the aim of getting users to subscribe to YouTube Premium or deactivate their blocker. of ads to be able to see the content.

Yeah, fuck right off with this shite. pic.twitter.com/nCZbJaknjf — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) October 18, 2023

YouTube proposes subscribing to YouTube Premium or watching ads in a free version

According to the experience of some YouTube users, what happens is not far from what was presented in the pilot program last July. Namely, if an ad blocker is activated on YouTube, the platform will show a notification notifying that the blocker has been detected, then the user is informed that YouTube works for free thanks to ads, allowing millions to watch videos and end you are invited to subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Right here comes the difference. If you continue with the ad blocker active, YouTube will increase the number of notifications, turning the experience into a nightmare. Then, as some reports point out, the platform will inform you that the use of blockers violates the terms of service and will then not let you watch videos unless you deactivate it.

Exactly the above is what has ignited the spirit of users because during the pilot program they were allowed to watch up to 3 videos despite having an active blocker, but now it is no longer possible according to the experience of some people. The criticism has not ceased against YouTube because it is thought that such a restrictive measure undermines the user experience in a significant way and at this moment there is absolute tension with the platform.

