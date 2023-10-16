The war between YouTube and ad blockers intensifies. The streaming video platform has taken another step, by starting to show pop-up messages to users so they deactivate itor sign up for the subscription.

It is true that the free version of YouTube earns from ads before or while videos are playing. But it is also true that, on certain devices with Chromecast or a Smart TV, advertising becomes too heavy, with one or two ads before each video, or during playback.

YouTube began an all-out war against ad blockers in the summer, starting by identifying users who use this type of software. It is very popular in browsers and mobile phones, but not so much on TVs, or on devices like Chromecast or Amazon TV.

This is how YouTube will force you to remove the ad blocker

Starting this week, the streaming platform has started showing a pop-up message warning that using ad blockers is prohibited on YouTube, while demanding that you deactivate it. We confirm that these pop-up messages are also displayed in Spain.

This is the message that appears in the middle of the screen, if you have an ad blocker activated:

The message indicates that Ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service. And it shows a button to deactivate it, and another to subscribe to YouTube Premium, which has no ads, for 11.99 euros per month.

An important fact is that changes the “punishment” for using a blocker, depending on the country or users. For some, YouTube blocks playback until they deactivate it. For others, it allows them to play a maximum of three videos, before turning off the tap.

We can confirm that In Spain this system is already active, because throughout the day we have received several pop-up messages of this type, when watching YouTube videos. But unlike previous users, these messages can be closed by pressing the X button, and there is no penalty… for now.

YouTube wants to beat ad blockers, and it will surely succeed, because the user can do little if they block playback. Another different issue will be to see how it affects the time people spend on YouTube, and the times they log in per day, if advertising is as heavy as until now.